Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a supermarket’s front door was damaged in Dundee.

Residents spotted the door at Co-Op’s Blackness branch on Brook Street boarded up on Saturday morning.

Police are now looking for information following Friday night’s vandalism, which took place just after 10pm.

They are interested in speaking with anyone who spotted a man behaving in a suspicious manner in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Friday 19 August, police received a report of a vandalism to a premises on Brook Street, Dundee. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a man acting suspiciously in the area.

“He is described as being white, aged between 30-40, with slim build and short dark hair.

“He was wearing a grey jumper with a blue line across the front and down the sleeves, dark joggers and white trainers.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 4204 of 19 August.”