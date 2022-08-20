Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism

By Ben MacDonald
August 20 2022, 1.49pm
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a supermarket’s front door was damaged in Dundee.

Residents spotted the door at Co-Op’s Blackness branch on Brook Street boarded up on Saturday morning.

Police are now looking for information following Friday night’s vandalism, which took place just after 10pm.

They are interested in speaking with anyone who spotted a man behaving in a suspicious manner in the area.

Police attended the scene at 10.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Friday 19 August, police received a report of a vandalism to a premises on Brook Street, Dundee. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a man acting suspiciously in the area.

“He is described as being white, aged between 30-40, with slim build and short dark hair.

“He was wearing a grey jumper with a blue line across the front and down the sleeves, dark joggers and white trainers.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 4204 of 19 August.”

