Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain

By Jake Keith and Alasdair Clark
September 6 2022, 5.55pm Updated: September 6 2022, 5.56pm
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.

Jason Grant has left his post as Tayside’s period dignity officer.

His controversial appointment to the role – the first of its kind in Scotland – made headlines across the world last month.

Among the critics was tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who branded the decision to give the job to a man as “f***ing ridiculous”.

For the past three weeks, senior figures from Dundee & Angus College and Perth College, as well as councils in Dundee and Angus, have been locked in discussions about how to handle the fallout.

Their talks culminated in a statement today from the Period Dignity Working Group – which consists of officials from each of the organisation – alleging “threats and abuse” were a factor in the decision to scrap the job completely.

But their intervention prompted further questions about the serious claims made, their commitment to fighting period poverty, and transparency around the process that led us to where we are now.

Jake Keith and Alasdair Clark analyse the four key points made.

1: “The partners involved in the Period Dignity Working Group are committed to alleviating period poverty in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.”

Nobody has ever suggested otherwise.

But if the group is committed to such a goal, why has such an important position been axed completely?

After all, just three weeks ago, Dundee & Angus College said: “A Dundee man who swapped tobacco sales for transforming lives through sport and wellbeing has been appointed to a pioneering new role to end period poverty and reduce stigma.”

Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

2: “It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse levelled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue.

“Support will continue to be provided to the colleagues and students who have been subjected to personal attack. Their safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance.”

This is the first time the authorities caught up in the period dignity crisis have addressed allegations of threats and abuse.

The Courier approached Police Scotland to ask if the incidents have been reported to them but a spokesperson said it would need more details to search its database.

We asked the Period Dignity Working Group for further information but it declined to comment.

We have also asked Dundee and Angus College Students’ Association for comment.

If the abuse referred to was aimed at Jason Grant, is removing him from his post the right course of action?

3: “The working group is now looking closely at alternative ways to deliver these vital services in line with the legal requirements of the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021.”

Three weeks have passed since controversy surrounding the Tayside period dignity officer job erupted.

But no timeline has been provided for “alternative ways to deliver these vital services”.

Two key questions remain unanswered: When might this happen and has the row over the role caused a delay in ensuring local people are aware they can access free period products?

4: “The group’s joint work to provide free period products is rooted in kindness. We therefore ask that the same spirit of kindness is extended to those involved, and that their privacy is respected.”

This line in the statement captures the passion of the Period Dignity Working Group and it comes just three weeks after Jason Grant spoke to The Courier’s Cara Forrester about his excitement at taking on the job.

But it’s important to remember the role was created because the four organisations (Dundee & Angus College and Perth College, as well as councils in Dundee and Angus) are legally required to ensure period products are free and accessible.

Their own consultation found there was a need to raise awareness and employ someone suitable to lead the project.

Martina Navratilova waded into the row on Twitter.

And, regardless of what continent the story is making headlines on, the use of public funds comes with the need for transparency.

In our leader column published earlier today, we said: “To be clear: the man at the eye of this storm, Jason Grant, has done nothing wrong.

“He simply applied for a job in good faith.”

We added: “Those behind the recruitment process do have serious questions (many of The Courier’s have been met with a wall of silence) to ask of themselves.

“That is because their decisions set in train a series of events that managed to make a huge negative out of what should have been a major positive for this country.

“Mr Grant has been badly let down.

“But, and this is the most important point, so have thousands of women for whom this legislation is a lifeline.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Dundee City Council gives green light to cycling 'freeways' study
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning
0
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee.
Two men arrested after alleged knifepoint theft sparks police chase from Arbroath to Dundee
0
Photo shows police officers facing up to a large crows of people on a dark street in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Dundee to introduce pavement seating charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
0
Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Michele Williamson.
Woman who left child to live alone in filthy and cold Dundee house should…

More from The Courier

Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Tuesday court round-up — Dog killer awaits sentencing