Spate of ‘silent’ car thefts and break-ins in Dundee West End

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of cars in the West End area of Dundee have been stolen or broken into this week.

A number of victims in the West End found their car doors open on Thursday morning with items stolen from inside.

Another two have been reported stolen.

Cars left undamaged after West End break-ins

The incidents have been described as “silent break-ins”, as most affected cars have been left undamaged, showing no sign of forced entry.

Some of the victims believe thieves are using specialist equipment to unlock the cars without force.

Three vehicles were targeted on Kelso Place on Wednesday evening.

That same night, thieves stole from another car on Blackness Road while more were believed to have been targeted around the Balgay Park area.

A Dundee family who live on Kelso place were left furious after thieves made off with their 14-year-old daughter’s electric tricycle from their van.

It comes amid a spike in car thefts across the city.

Police say is not yet known if the incidents are linked and say enquiries are at an “early stage”.

Inspector Martin Pattie of Lochee Police Station said: “On Thursday we received four reports of cars broken into and two reports of cars stolen in Dundee.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries into each of these incidents and I would urge anyone who witnesses any crime take place to report it to police through 101.”