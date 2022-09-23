Spate of ‘silent’ car thefts and break-ins in Dundee West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Spate of ‘silent’ car thefts and break-ins in Dundee West End

By Amie Flett
September 23 2022, 4.48pm
Blackness Road in Dundee.
Blackness Road in Dundee.

A number of cars in the West End area of Dundee have been stolen or broken into this week.

A number of victims in the West End found their car doors open on Thursday morning with items stolen from inside.

Another two have been reported stolen.

Cars left undamaged after West End break-ins

The incidents have been described as “silent break-ins”, as most affected cars have been left undamaged, showing no sign of forced entry.

Some of the victims believe thieves are using specialist equipment to unlock the cars without force.

Three vehicles were targeted on Kelso Place on Wednesday evening.

That same night, thieves stole from another car on Blackness Road while more were believed to have been targeted around the Balgay Park area.

Kelso Place, where three cars were stolen from on Wednesday night.

A Dundee family who live on Kelso place were left furious after thieves made off with their 14-year-old daughter’s electric tricycle from their van.

It comes amid a spike in car thefts across the city.

Police say is not yet known if the incidents are linked and say enquiries are at an “early stage”.

Inspector Martin Pattie of Lochee Police Station said: “On Thursday we received four reports of cars broken into and two reports of cars stolen in Dundee.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries into each of these incidents and I would urge anyone who witnesses any crime take place to report it to police through 101.”

