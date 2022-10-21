Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a Dundee street were left fearing for their homes when a garden hedge caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the Fintry area of Dundee at around 2.30am on Thursday after reports of flames on Finlarig Place.

The air was reportedly filled with thick smoke while high winds swept the flames closer to properties.

Those living on the street fear it was started deliberately, however police officers investigating say they have found no evidence of criminality.

Two bangs heard before fire started

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “We heard two loud bangs and then a car speed off.

“That’s a family who live in there and the wind was blowing the flames right on their front door.

“A guy whose car was parked on the corner of the street was screaming for the family to get out the house.

“At first, I thought it was my house that was on fire because the wind was blowing the flames onto our house.”

The resident said they opened the door to be confronted with thick black smoke.

The resident added: “It was like a forest fire that you see on TV, the speed that it went up.

“We were terrified, the flames came right up to the window.

“The wind was blowing the ashes which were still on fire and they were coming down onto our garden like it was raining fire.”

Garden hose not enough to tackle fire

Neighbours had attempted to extinguish the flames with a garden hose but were unable to control the blaze.

One said: “There was no way they could control it, the wind was that bad.

“I’ve got breathing conditions and my house was full of smoke.

“I’ll tell you, we were lucky. It was so dangerous.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.32am on Thursday to reports of a hedge on fire at Finlarig Place, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene and crews quickly extinguished the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35am on Thursday, police were called to the Finlarig Place area of Dundee, following a report of a small fire in a hedge.

“The fire was extinguished and there was no evidence of criminality.”