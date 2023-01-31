Dundee councillor’s appeal for timetable on free school meal rollout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee councillor’s appeal for timetable on free school meal rollout

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 31 2023, 4.37pm Updated: January 31 2023, 6.15pm
Councils are waiting for a schedule on the rollout of free school meals for P6 and P7 pupils. Image: Shutterstock.
Councils are waiting for a schedule on the rollout of free school meals for P6 and P7 pupils. Image: Shutterstock.

A Dundee councillor says the Scottish Government must tell local authorities when free school meals will be provided for P6 and P7 pupils.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor, Fraser Macpherson, welcomed action last week from Dundee City Council’s chief executive to find out progress on the scheme’s timetable from Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland’s councils.

But Mr Macpherson says if a clear answer isn’t gained from this, Gregory Colgan, should write to Shirley-Anne Somerville, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills for a clear timeframe commitment.

The Scottish Government previously committed to introducing universal free school meals by August last year. This has been provided to P1 to P5 pupils.

P6 and P7 children, who are in families claiming benefits, currently receive free school meals after Deputy First Minister John Swinney said in his December budget statement that rollout of universal free school meals would be delayed.

In September, First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said her government would “start work with local authorities” to include P6 and P7 years.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the biggest teaching union, says “details in the Scottish budget” show provision of free meals to include these years, “will now be delayed until 2024.”

Mr Macpherson’s appeal this week comes after he made a case for action to get an answer at Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee.

‘Less waffle, more action’

He said: “The first minister has thus far just waffled about officials ‘starting work with local authorities to extend universal provision to all pupils in P6 and P7.’

“This work should already have been done as the original implementation date was last August.

“We need less waffle from Nicola Sturgeon on this and some concrete action to deliver free school meals to all P6 and P7 pupils.”

Provision of universal free school meals was originally scheduled for primary school pupils in Scotland for August, 2022. Image: Jacqui Bradley/PA Wire

‘Deeply disappointing’

Mr Macpherson added: “The failure of the SNP government to deliver on its promise of free school meals for all pupils in P6 and P7 was deeply disappointing, particularly at a time where families are facing the cost-of-living crisis.”

He added: “I raised this matter at the council’s recent meeting of the policy and resources committee and I am pleased the council will, as a result, seek some clarity from Cosla on whether or not assurances have been given by the Scottish Government as to a firm implementation date.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

‘Clarity is vital’

He concluded: “If Cosla cannot confirm such assurances on the implementation date have been given by government, the council will then seek such assurances direct from the cabinet secretary for education and skills.

“It is vital this clarity is forthcoming as soon as possible.”

‘Timescales will be agreed’

A Cosla spokesperson said: “Council leaders have agreed to Cosla’s involvement in joint governance arrangements for the free school meals expansion programme, based on continuing partnership between Scottish Government and Local Government.

“New timescales for delivery, and funding arrangements, for the rollout of universal free school meals to P6 and P7 pupils will be agreed via these governance mechanisms.”

