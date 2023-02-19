Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at a flagship Dundee music programme are to make a last ditch plea to city councillors to try to save funding.

The local authority is proposing to end its financial support for Big Noise Douglas from this summer.

The project benefits about 500 children a week in Claypotts Castle and St Pius Primary Schools and also hosts after-school care and summer holiday sessions.

The council has committed nearly £1 million to the programme over the last two years from “one-off monies” as part of a partnership with charity Sistema Scotland – which runs the service – and community campaign Optimistic Sound.

Deputation bid

The funding is due to be discussed at Dundee City Council’s budget meeting this Thursday.

People involved with the project hope to be able to speak at the meeting in a bid to save funding.

A spokesman said: “Community members have requested to make a deputation to councillors at the budget meeting on Thursday about the withdrawal of funding for Big Noise Douglas.

“This will be a last-ditch plea to councillors asking them to keep funding the programme.

“Two speakers will share their personal experiences of the impact Big Noise has had on them, their families and the community. ”

Sistema: “It’s not too late”

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “Councillors made a promise to the people of Douglas and the community expects that promise to be kept.

“It’s not too late for councillors to do the right thing and support the future of Big Noise Douglas.

“This week the community will do all they can to share evidence of impact in one of the most disadvantaged areas in the city.”

She added: “Community members have been reaching out to their local councillors and the council leader John Alexander to request a meeting with them to hear their personal testimony directly.

“We urge them to respond and hear first-hand the undeniable evidence that the Big Noise programme is improving life chances for children in Douglas.

“Please listen to children and families in Douglas and stand by the community.”

£2.7 million needed

The programme is expected to cost about £2.7m to run over the next three years and it had been hoped the council would provide about a third of that.

But the SNP administration says it can no longer afford the outlay as it looks to plug an £18m gap in its own finances.

The Courier understands Big Noise Douglas is likely to continue, but the programme – which has 27 staff members – will now have to be reduced.

Meantime a community led petition now has more than 1200 signatures.

Members of the community have also been writing to councillors including Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.