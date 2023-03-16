Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and ticket release

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excitement is building in Dundee ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 – and we’ve put together a list of key dates you need to know.

The festival is returning to the city on May 26-28, and more than 80,000 party goers are expected to attend.

Here are some key dates and times you might want to pop in your diary to avoid missing out.

When will the line-up be revealed?

The full line-up for Saturday and Sunday is to be announced live on Radio 1 next week.

Friday’s line-up – still to be announced.

Saturday’s line up – 8am Monday March 20.

Sunday’s line up – 8am Wednesday March 22.

Some of the acts due to take the stage have already been revealed.

These include: Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan, Joel Corry, Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks and Raye.

Tickets

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday go on sale on Friday March 24 at 8.30am. They cost £33.50 each.

Tickets for Friday, which is restricted to over 18s, go on sale on Friday March 31 at 6.30pm. They cost £20.50 each.

A total of 85,000 tickets are up for grabs, with half allocated to people living in DD1 to DD11 postcode areas.

When will the gates open?

Friday – gates open at 3pm. Last entry at 10pm.

Saturday and Sunday – gates open at 10.30am. Last entry at 9pm on both days.

Friday’s event, a dance night, is restricted to those over the age of 18.

There is no age limit for Saturday or Sunday but anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

When will the first acts perform?

Friday – first act on stage at 3pm.

Saturday and Sunday – first act on stage at 12.30pm on both days.

It is not currently known when the last act is expected to perform and the event close on each day, but it is expected to be late at night.

For everything we know so far on the event and for more information, see our Big Weekend guide.