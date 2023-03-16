Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and ticket release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and ticket release

By Emma Duncan
March 16 2023, 3.12pm Updated: March 16 2023, 5.22pm
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Excitement is building in Dundee ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 – and we’ve put together a list of key dates you need to know.

The festival is returning to the city on May 26-28, and more than 80,000 party goers are expected to attend.

Here are some key dates and times you might want to pop in your diary to avoid missing out.

When will the line-up be revealed?

The full line-up for Saturday and Sunday is to be announced live on Radio 1 next week.

Friday’s line-up – still to be announced.

Saturday’s line up – 8am Monday March 20.

Sunday’s line up – 8am Wednesday March 22.

Fans at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the acts due to take the stage have already been revealed.

These include: Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan, Joel Corry, Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks and Raye.

Tickets

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday go on sale on Friday March 24 at 8.30am. They cost £33.50 each.

Tickets for Friday, which is restricted to over 18s, go on sale on Friday March 31 at 6.30pm. They cost £20.50 each.

A total of 85,000 tickets are up for grabs, with half allocated to people living in DD1 to DD11 postcode areas.

When will the gates open?

Friday – gates open at 3pm. Last entry at 10pm.

Saturday and Sunday – gates open at 10.30am. Last entry at 9pm on both days.

Friday’s event, a dance night, is restricted to those over the age of 18.

There is no age limit for Saturday or Sunday but anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Joel Corry at the Big Weekend 2023 launch party in London on Wednesday night. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

When will the first acts perform?

Friday – first act on stage at 3pm.

Saturday and Sunday – first act on stage at 12.30pm on both days.

It is not currently known when the last act is expected to perform and the event close on each day, but it is expected to be late at night.

For everything we know so far on the event and for more information, see our Big Weekend guide.

