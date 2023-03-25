Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster

Amanda Jones was "astonished" at being unable to get an appointment at her local centre.

By James Simpson
Amanda Jones discovered there was no appointments in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner faced a 92-mile round trip to Aberfeldy for a Covid booster vaccine due to a system glitch.

Amanda Jones was “astonished” when she was unable to get an appointment at her local vaccination centre.

The 75-year-old received a letter from NHS Scotland, advising she was now eligible for a spring booster.

Amanda Jones. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As she was unable to attend the date scheduled for the centre in Dundee’s former Zara store, the West End resident discovered there was no other availability in the city.

A screenshot shared with The Courier below detailed alternatives vaccination centres, including Aberfeldy Health Centre.

Initially thinking it was an error, Amanda called the helpline but  a call handler for NHS Scotland advised he could offer “no explanation”.

The NHS Scotland booking portal. Supplied: Amanda Jones

Amanda said: “Sadly I couldn’t make the appointment that was scheduled but the letter stated if you couldn’t attend to check the booking portal.

“I went online to discover Dundee was no longer available and was astonished at some of the options.

“There was a 46-mile trip to Aberfeldy but there was absolutely nothing for Dundee.

“A call handler stated ‘I couldn’t reschedule in Dundee’.

“There was no further explanation and he outlined some of the alternative locations.

“I could not believe a city like Dundee wasn’t able to offer an alternative date or venue for the booster.”

The vaccination centre in Dundee’s former Zara store.

During an attempt to try again on Friday it was discovered locations in Monifieth and St Andrews were also no longer available.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said a system update on Thursday has caused the glitch but has now been fixed.

‘Dundee clinics did not display’

She said: “The national appointment system is currently updated weekly with new appointments.

“Whilst the appointments are uploaded, the system is temporarily unavailable.

“The system was updated yesterday and, due to a glitch, the Dundee clinics did not display.

“This issue was identified this morning (Friday) and quickly resolved.

“We apologise to anyone who was inconvenienced by this.

“We would like to reassure people that there are plenty of appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations in Dundee and we would encourage everyone to take up the offer of vaccination.

“Appointments can be made online and anyone who needs further support can contact the local NHS Tayside vaccination team on 01382 423108.

“Information and support is also available online at the NHS Vaccination Tayside Programme.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
