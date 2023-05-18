15 objections to converting former Dundee care home into student accommodation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifteen letters of objection to turning a former care home into student accommodation have been lodged to Dundee City Council.

Plans to create a 20-bed student accommodation setting in the former Rose House, on Constitution Terrace, received much interest from the public.

The council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the application when it meets on Monday.

What were the complaints?

The letters of objection raised concerns in relation to impact of the character of the conservation area – near Dudhope Park.

They also questioned residential amenity, road safety and parking, claiming the development could create traffic pressures.

Concerns over noise and disturbance were noted, along with a perceived “detrimental impact” on the character and appearance of the area.

There were also letters highlighting student windows would overlook a neighbouring property and claiming that the bedroom windows would have a “low quality outlook”.

One objection was: “The use of the site as 20 bedroom student accommodation is overdevelopment.”

And another stated: “The proposal would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

A third objection claimed: “Windows of the proposed student accommodation would afford overlooking of neighbouring property, and bedrooms would have a low quality outlook.”

However, one letter of support was received by the council, which considers the proposed development would “contribute to the range and availability of student accommodation in the city”.

Shortage of student accommodation in Dundee

When the plans were originally submitted, they were said to address a “shortage of student accommodation” in Dundee.

The city has two universities and a college. When the pandemic hit many students in Dundee moved away, resulting in a large amount of empty student rooms, which were filled by other tenants.

However last year saw an influx in students returning to the city, to find a lack of accommodation available to them.

Dundee-based firm Kashlaw Property Services submitted plans to the council for to convert the former care home, to create a 20-bed student accommodation facility.

Bedrooms will have shower and associated facilities with larger rooms being used communal areas such as a lounge and dinning hall.

The proposal would be targeted at post graduate students, a market which the applicant considers to have grown in recent years, accounting for 40% of growth in student numbers in 2022.

However, it is acknowledged the proposal is of a small scale and there is demand for a limited number of student bedrooms.

It is said the development will increase the choice of student accommodation within the city and is of a scale which will not result in an oversupply of the type of accommodation proposed.

The planning committee is recommended to attach a condition to approval to length of duration residents can stay, to ensure the facility does not change into mainstream accommodation.

Are the plans likely to be refused?

The plans have been recommended for approval, as they are in line with the city’s Development Plan, the report states.

It reads: “There are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify refusal of planning permission.

“It is therefore recommended that planning permission be approved subject to conditions.”