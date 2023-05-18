15 objections to converting former Dundee care home into student accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 objections to converting former Dundee care home into student accommodation

The council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the application for the former Rose House when it meets on Monday.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Former care home Rose House could be student accommodation.

Fifteen letters of objection to turning a former care home into student accommodation have been lodged to Dundee City Council.

Plans to create a 20-bed student accommodation setting in the former Rose House, on Constitution Terrace, received much interest from the public.

The council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the application when it meets on Monday.

What were the complaints?

The letters of objection raised concerns in relation to impact of the character of the conservation area – near Dudhope Park.

They also questioned residential amenity, road safety and parking, claiming the development could create traffic pressures.

Rose House, a 20-bedroom property, could become student accommodation. Image: Supplied by Thorntons.

Concerns over noise and disturbance were noted, along with a perceived “detrimental impact” on the character and appearance of the area.

There were also letters highlighting student windows would overlook a neighbouring property and claiming that the bedroom windows would have a “low quality outlook”.

One objection was: “The use of the site as 20 bedroom student accommodation is overdevelopment.”

And another stated: “The proposal would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

A third objection claimed: “Windows of the proposed student accommodation would afford overlooking of neighbouring property, and bedrooms would have a low quality outlook.”

However, one letter of support was received by the council, which considers the proposed development would “contribute to the range and availability of student accommodation in the city”.

Shortage of student accommodation in Dundee

When the plans were originally submitted, they were said to address a “shortage of student accommodation” in Dundee.

The city has two universities and a college. When the pandemic hit many students in Dundee moved away, resulting in a large amount of empty student rooms, which were filled by other tenants.

However last year saw an influx in students returning to the city, to find a lack of accommodation available to them.

Dundee-based firm Kashlaw Property Services submitted plans to the council for to convert the former care home, to create a 20-bed student accommodation facility.

Bedrooms will have shower and associated facilities with larger rooms being used communal areas such as a lounge and dinning hall.

Inside the building on Constitution Terrace, Dundee. Image: Supplied by Thorntons

The proposal would be targeted at post graduate students, a market which the applicant considers to have grown in recent years, accounting for 40% of growth in student numbers in 2022.

However, it is acknowledged the proposal is of a small scale and there is demand for a limited number of student bedrooms.

It is said the development will increase the choice of student accommodation within the city and is of a scale which will not result in an oversupply of the type of accommodation proposed.

The planning committee is recommended to attach a condition to approval to length of duration residents can stay, to ensure the facility does not change into mainstream accommodation.

Are the plans likely to be refused?

The plans have been recommended for approval, as they are in line with the city’s Development Plan, the report states.

It reads: “There are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify refusal of planning permission.

“It is therefore recommended that planning permission be approved subject to conditions.”

