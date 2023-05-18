Cameras to be installed for Dundee low emission zone – but drivers won’t be fined yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cameras to be installed for Dundee low emission zone – but drivers won’t be fined yet

The cameras will be put up at major entry points to the city centre.

By Ben MacDonald
An artist's impression of an LEZ sign on Nethergate, Dundee
An artist's impression of an LEZ sign on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

New cameras are set to appear across Dundee city centre in the coming days as work starts on the city’s low emission zone (LEZ).

The cameras will be installed at major entry points to the zone.

But the local authority has reassured motorists who fall foul of the new rules they will not be fined yet – as enforcement is not due to start until the end of May 2024.

An area inside the A991 inner-ring road forms the LEZ, where only vehicles that meet certain emission standards can be driven.

An artist's impression of an LEZ sign on Commercial Street, Dundee
How an LEZ sign will look on Commercial Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

The LEZ will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and be enforced through the network of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “This is a major change in the way people will access areas of the city within the inner ring road, but the LEZ only excludes the worst-polluting vehicles.

“By creating an area in which harmful emissions are reduced, Dundee’s LEZ aims to create an environment that helps to make the city an inclusive and desirable place to live, invest, visit and learn and one which helps to promote more active and sustainable travel choices.”

Click the green dots to see what Dundee could look like with LEZ signs in place

What happens if you are caught driving in the Dundee low emission zone?

When enforcement starts in May 2024 there will be an initial penalty charge for all non-compliant vehicles entering the zone of £60, reduced by 50% if it is paid within 14 days.

The default penalty charges for LEZs have been set by the Scottish Government and are therefore consistent across the country.

An LEZ in Glasgow comes into force at the start of June this year.

Back in 2020, a consultation revealed that Dundonians were largely in favour of LEZs.

