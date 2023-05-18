Cameras to be installed for Dundee low emission zone – but drivers won’t be fined yet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New cameras are set to appear across Dundee city centre in the coming days as work starts on the city’s low emission zone (LEZ).

The cameras will be installed at major entry points to the zone.

But the local authority has reassured motorists who fall foul of the new rules they will not be fined yet – as enforcement is not due to start until the end of May 2024.

An area inside the A991 inner-ring road forms the LEZ, where only vehicles that meet certain emission standards can be driven.

The LEZ will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and be enforced through the network of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “This is a major change in the way people will access areas of the city within the inner ring road, but the LEZ only excludes the worst-polluting vehicles.

“By creating an area in which harmful emissions are reduced, Dundee’s LEZ aims to create an environment that helps to make the city an inclusive and desirable place to live, invest, visit and learn and one which helps to promote more active and sustainable travel choices.”

Click the green dots to see what Dundee could look like with LEZ signs in place

What happens if you are caught driving in the Dundee low emission zone?

When enforcement starts in May 2024 there will be an initial penalty charge for all non-compliant vehicles entering the zone of £60, reduced by 50% if it is paid within 14 days.

The default penalty charges for LEZs have been set by the Scottish Government and are therefore consistent across the country.

An LEZ in Glasgow comes into force at the start of June this year.

Back in 2020, a consultation revealed that Dundonians were largely in favour of LEZs.