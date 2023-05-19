‘All down to the haircuts’: Jack Nelms shows off Dundee Championship trophy during visit to barbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘All down to the haircuts’: Jack Nelms shows off Dundee Championship trophy during visit to barbers

The son of managing director John gave staff the chance to get their hands on the silverware.

By Ben MacDonald
Jack Nelms, son of Dundee Football Club's managing director John, took the Scottish Championship trophy to Lovett's Barbershop in Broughty Ferry.
Jack Nelms, son of Dundee managing director John, holds the Championship trophy with Lovett's owner Liam Thomson. Image: Lovett's Barbershop/Instagram

Staff at a Broughty Ferry barbers have joked Dundee’s Championship title win is “all down to the haircuts” after being given a chance to get their hands on the trophy.

Jack Nelms, son of Dark Blues managing director John, took the silverware to Lovett’s Barbership on Gray Street.

The shop posted pictures of staff posing with the trophy on Instagram – saying: “Look good, feel good, play good.

“Dundee winning the league all down to the haircuts.”

‘We’ve served a number of Dundee players’

Liam Thomson, owner of Lovett’s Barbershop, told The Courier: “Jack usually comes to get his haircut here and it was a nice touch that he brought the trophy with him.

“A number of players in the team come to get their hair cut here. We’ve served Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins, Tyler French and Ryan Sweeney.

“We have served a number of former Dundee players over the years and having the trophy arrive was a nice touch.”

A spokesperson for Dundee said: “The club is proud to have local support and have local businesses supporting the club’s achievements and that’s why the trophy was there on Thursday.”

John Nelms took the Dens Park hotseat in 2013 after investing in the club with his Keyes Capital partner, Tim Keyes.

The American has overseen a number of key decisions made by the club, from being the decisive vote in ending the Covid-hit football season in 2020, to planning to move the side away from their Dens Park home to a new stadium in Camperdown.

Dundee won the league on the last day of the season. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Fans of the Dark Blues are looking forward to a return to the top flight after seeing their side beat Queen’s Park 5-3 on the final day of the season to secure their place in the Premiership next season.

It has been a busy week for Nelms, who is still looking for Gary Bowyer’s replacement as first team manager after talks with Callum Davidson collapsed.

