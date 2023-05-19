‘All down to the haircuts’: Jack Nelms shows off Dundee Championship trophy during visit to barbers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at a Broughty Ferry barbers have joked Dundee’s Championship title win is “all down to the haircuts” after being given a chance to get their hands on the trophy.

Jack Nelms, son of Dark Blues managing director John, took the silverware to Lovett’s Barbership on Gray Street.

The shop posted pictures of staff posing with the trophy on Instagram – saying: “Look good, feel good, play good.

“Dundee winning the league all down to the haircuts.”

‘We’ve served a number of Dundee players’

Liam Thomson, owner of Lovett’s Barbershop, told The Courier: “Jack usually comes to get his haircut here and it was a nice touch that he brought the trophy with him.

“A number of players in the team come to get their hair cut here. We’ve served Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins, Tyler French and Ryan Sweeney.

“We have served a number of former Dundee players over the years and having the trophy arrive was a nice touch.”

A spokesperson for Dundee said: “The club is proud to have local support and have local businesses supporting the club’s achievements and that’s why the trophy was there on Thursday.”

John Nelms took the Dens Park hotseat in 2013 after investing in the club with his Keyes Capital partner, Tim Keyes.

The American has overseen a number of key decisions made by the club, from being the decisive vote in ending the Covid-hit football season in 2020, to planning to move the side away from their Dens Park home to a new stadium in Camperdown.

Fans of the Dark Blues are looking forward to a return to the top flight after seeing their side beat Queen’s Park 5-3 on the final day of the season to secure their place in the Premiership next season.

It has been a busy week for Nelms, who is still looking for Gary Bowyer’s replacement as first team manager after talks with Callum Davidson collapsed.