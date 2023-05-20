‘We can’t go on like this’: Calls for action as more Dundee bus shelters destroyed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee councillor says “we can’t go on like this” after more bus shelters across the city were damaged or destroyed.

Yobs have smashed glass or set fires at shelters across the city in recent days.

Several were vandalised in areas including Lochee Road and Arbroath Road earlier this week, while on Thursday night, a shelter on Alexander Street in the Hilltown was damaged by a fire.

Smashed bus shelters have also been reported in areas like Blackness Road, Broughty Ferry, Kirkton, Charleston and Clepington Road.

Earlier this year, council bosses said they could be facing a £60,000 bill this year for the repair of damaged shelters.

Now there are calls for shelters to be replaced with more hard-wearing materials in an attempt to deter vandalism.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, says he has reported an incident of vandalism in recent weeks.

He said: “We’re aware these incidents are happening across the city.

“Myself and Councillor Craig Duncan in Broughty Ferry received multiple reports of shelters being damaged.

‘Ridiculous and unsustainable’

“While the environmental team are doing an excellent job to clean these damaged shelters up, this is completely ridiculous and unsustainable to keep going like this.

“Continually replacing the glazing in these shelters is a costly exercise.

“There have been discussions at proactively looking at alternatives to glass including a metal mesh style in more shelters.

“While this might be more costly initially, it might be cheaper in the long run. We can’t go on like this.”

Mesh stops have already been installed in some locations like Kirkton, outside Asda.

One bus user told The Courier she supports moves to “ditch the glass”.

Christine Ritchie, 60, who was using one of the damaged shelters this week, said: “I use the 17 service and the 28 service, and I’ve certainly seen more shelters being damaged.

“The solution would be to ditch the glass and put metal in – I fear plastic shelters would still be targeted.

“You dread to think how much this is costing to replace these. It’s certainly getting worse as well.

“Even if they replace the glass. those responsible will just keep damaging them.”

‘No perfect solution’ to Dundee bus shelters vandalism problem

Police have confirmed they are investigating the damage to the shelters on Lochee Road and Alexander Street.

Dundee City Council also says it has reported the Lochee Road damage to officers.

Council officials previously said there was “no perfect solution” – as other materials can be harder to clean – and it hopes the current spate of vandalism will run its course.