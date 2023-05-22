Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre to close for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Dundee’s household waste recycling centres will be closed during Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The Riverside Recycling Centre will be closed on Saturday & Sunday to aid with traffic and travel arrangements.

During the event a temporary car park will be in place on Riverside Drive, near the pavilion at Riverside Park football pitches.

The road will also be used for shuttle buses to transport crowds to and from Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Dundee City Council are advising residents to use the Baldovie Household Waste Recycling Centre on both days.

They do warn that the Baldovie centre will be very busy and that queues are expected, however.

The council have also advised residents to hold onto their bulky and other recyclable items over the weekend, with the Riverside centre re-opening on Monday morning at 9am.

Closures and restrctions

There will be no parking at Camperdown Park throughout the weekend.

Dundee City Council also says parking restrictions will be in place across a wider area and will be enforced by attendants.

Revellers are being encouraged to use city centre car parks, though these are expected to be busier than usual.

Due to its close proximity to the park, there is also expected to be significant disruption on the A90 Kingsway.

The council have also shared traffic information for this weekend on their website.

It is expected to be a warm but cloudy weekend in Dundee, with the Met Office predicting highs of up to 18°C.

All you need to know about Big Weekend

The Courier’s comprehensive coverage of Big Weekend will keep you up to date with all you need to know, including: