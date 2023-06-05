Man hit by train in Broughty Ferry left with ‘life-changing’ injuries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency crews were called after the man was struck at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing multiple police vehicles, incident response units and ambulances in attendance near the rail bridge on St Vincent Street.

Rail services were halted as the man received treatment.

It has now been confirmed he survived the incident but suffered serious injuries.

Incidents ‘not being treated as suspicious’

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Officers were called to Broughty Ferry at 9.33pm on June 3 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a man was taken to hospital, with injuries which are believed to be life-changing.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

⚠️ NEW: Due to a passenger being hit by a train between Dundee and Arbroath, services may be subject to cancellations, delays, or revisions. pic.twitter.com/2BH5638EuT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 3, 2023

It came as rail services in Perthshire were disrupted on the same night after a man was hit by a train in Newtonmore – north of Blair Atholl.

Police say he also survived.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Newtonmore at 8.25pm on 3 June following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a man was taken to hospital, thankfully his injuries are neither life-threatening or life-changing.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”