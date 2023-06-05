Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee

Man hit by train in Broughty Ferry left with ‘life-changing’ injuries

Emergency crews were called after the man was hit at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

By Poppy Watson
Picture shows multiple emergency services in attendance at Broughty Ferry railway station.
Emergency services near the railway line at Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a train in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency crews were called after the man was struck at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing multiple police vehicles, incident response units and ambulances in attendance near the rail bridge on St Vincent Street.

Rail services were halted as the man received treatment.

It has now been confirmed he survived the incident but suffered serious injuries.

Incidents ‘not being treated as suspicious’

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Officers were called to Broughty Ferry at 9.33pm on June 3 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a man was taken to hospital, with injuries which are believed to be life-changing.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

It came as rail services in Perthshire were disrupted on the same night after a man was hit by a train in Newtonmore – north of Blair Atholl.

Police say he also survived.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Newtonmore at 8.25pm on 3 June following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and a man was taken to hospital, thankfully his injuries are neither life-threatening or life-changing.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

