The Courier’s coverage of Kirkton riots recognised at Scottish Press Awards

The Courier has won an award for its coverage of the Kirkton riots.

The DC Thomson title took home the prize for Best Coverage of a Live Event at the 44th Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

The publication beat its sister paper, The Press and Journal, which had been nominated for its live coverage of the Skye shooting.

The live news team, including editor Bryan Copland and reporter James Simpson, as well as photographer Kim Cessford, were on hand to collect the award.

Last year’s Kirkton riots on Halloween saw streets set on fire, a school smashed up and fireworks thrown at police officers.

It also led to a ban on fireworks being sold in city supermarkets and a national conversation about anti-social behaviour.

The Best Coverage of a Live Event accolade was among a host of prizes scooped by The Courier – and its sister papers the Press and Journal and Sunday Post – at the glitzy ceremony.

Football writer Alan Temple, who covers Dundee United for The Courier and Evening Telegraph, was named sports news writer of the year.

And Jennifer McLaren of The Courier was crowned the regional feature writer of the year.

The Press and Journal won News Website of the Year – an accolade The Courier took home last year.

The Aberdeen title’s journalist, Stuart Findlay, was also named regional reporter of the year.

And The Sunday Post was crowned Sunday Newspaper of the Year for the second year running.

It was also a triumphant evening for the newspaper’s Marion Scott, who was named reporter of the year, won the Nicola Barry Award for the second year running, and picked up the Scoop of the Year prize.

A total of 35 prizes were awarded at the event.

Chair of Judges, Richard Neville, the former Head of News Brands at DC Thomson and now founding director of Neville Robertson Communications, said: “This year’s awards have demonstrated the powerful, credible talent there is in the news industry across the country.

“Scotland has talented writers, photographers, production journalists and digital specialists in every region.

“From the most vibrant weeklies to the big regional and national titles, the quality can be clearly seen in every award entry.”