The Courier’s coverage of Kirkton riots recognised at Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The Courier’s coverage of Kirkton riots recognised at Scottish Press Awards

The DC Thomson publication beat its sister paper, The Press and Journal, who had been nominated for its live coverage of the Skye shooting. 

By Laura Devlin and Poppy Watson
From left: The Courier photographer Kim Cessford, live news editor Bryan Copland and live news reporter James Simpson collect the award for Best Coverage of a Live Event. Image: Supplied.

The Courier has won an award for its coverage of the Kirkton riots.

The DC Thomson title took home the prize for Best Coverage of a Live Event at the 44th Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

The publication beat its sister paper, The Press and Journal, which had been nominated for its live coverage of the Skye shooting.

The live news team, including editor Bryan Copland and reporter James Simpson, as well as photographer Kim Cessford, were on hand to collect the award.

Trouble flared in Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Last year’s Kirkton riots on Halloween saw streets set on fire, a school smashed up and fireworks thrown at police officers.

It also led to a ban on fireworks being sold in city supermarkets and a national conversation about anti-social behaviour.

The Best Coverage of a Live Event accolade was among a host of prizes scooped by The Courier – and its sister papers the Press and Journal and Sunday Post – at the glitzy ceremony.

Football writer Alan Temple, who covers Dundee United for The Courier and Evening Telegraph, was named sports news writer of the year.

And Jennifer McLaren of The Courier was crowned the regional feature writer of the year.

The Courier football writer Alan Temple, right, with chair of judges Richard Neville. Image: Andrew Barr.
The Courier journalist Jennifer McLaren with Richard Neville at The Scottish Press Awards. Image: Andrew Barr.

The Press and Journal won News Website of the Year – an accolade The Courier took home last year.

The Aberdeen title’s journalist, Stuart Findlay, was also named regional reporter of the year.

And The Sunday Post was crowned Sunday Newspaper of the Year for the second year running.

It was also a triumphant evening for the newspaper’s Marion Scott, who was named reporter of the year, won the Nicola Barry Award for the second year running, and picked up the Scoop of the Year prize.

A total of 35 prizes were awarded at the event.

The Sunday Post journalist Marion Scott, centre, pictured with her Nicola Barry Award at the Scottish Press Awards. Image: Andrew Barr.

Chair of Judges, Richard Neville, the former Head of News Brands at DC Thomson and now founding director of Neville Robertson Communications, said: “This year’s awards have demonstrated the powerful, credible talent there is in the news industry across the country.

“Scotland has talented writers, photographers, production journalists and digital specialists in every region.

“From the most vibrant weeklies to the big regional and national titles, the quality can be clearly seen in every award entry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Dundee crack addict jailed for The Selkie break-in
Dundee Sea Cadets could be saved from closure thanks to funding lifeline
The Dundee college where western and Islamic worlds meet is recruiting more local students
Katie Leung: How young Dundee star was thrust into spotlight by Harry Potter stardom
Dundee passengers left 'stateless' at Heathrow after border blunder
9
Dundee couple forced to fork out £130 on taxi to Edinburgh Airport after Xplore…
6
Tayport knifeman forced children to flee for lives on scooters
Dundee musician gutted as 'irreplaceable' £2,500 fiddle stolen from car
Scottish rockers Texas heading to Dundee for acoustic gig and Q&A
Diversion during fortnight of roadworks on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee