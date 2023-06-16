Dundee Flames shoot from McDonald’s lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire The incident happened at Camperdown on Friday morning. By Lindsey Hamilton June 16 2023, 7.29am Share Flames shoot from McDonald’s lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4482721/mcdonalds-lorry-fire-dundee/ Copy Link The McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook Flames could be seen shooting from a McDonald’s lorry trailer after the vehicle caught fire in Dundee. Two fire crews were called to the blaze at Camperdown Leisure Park just after 6.20am on Friday. There are not believed to be any casualties. The trailer appeared to be parked close to the old NCR building, beside Dundee Ice Arena. Drivers on the nearby Kingsway could also see smoke pouring from the back of the trailer. Fire crews tackling the lorry blaze. Image: Cara Hockley A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to reports of a fire in a lorry at McDonald’s at Camperdown in Dundee. “Two appliances remain at the scene. “We have no reports of any casualties.” More to follow.