Flames shoot from McDonald’s lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire

Flames could be seen shooting from a McDonald’s lorry trailer after the vehicle caught fire in Dundee.

Two fire crews were called to the blaze at Camperdown Leisure Park just after 6.20am on Friday.

There are not believed to be any casualties.

The trailer appeared to be parked close to the old NCR building, beside Dundee Ice Arena.

Drivers on the nearby Kingsway could also see smoke pouring from the back of the trailer.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to reports of a fire in a lorry at McDonald’s at Camperdown in Dundee.

“Two appliances remain at the scene.

“We have no reports of any casualties.”

More to follow.