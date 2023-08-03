Gran Fondo: All you need to know about the Dundee event village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Gran Fondo: All you need to know about the Dundee event village

Fans will get the opportunity to soak up action at a designated event at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
A number of bus services will be affected during the UCI World Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock

As the UCI World Championships get underway, it’s not long until Gran Fondo individual time trial rolls into Dundee.

The event will see international elite amateur competitors race a stretch of the A92 dual carriageway between Dundee and Arbroath on Monday August 7.

And fans will get the opportunity to soak up action at a designated event village set up in Dundee.

But where is it being held and what will be on offer?

The Courier has all you need to know ahead of the event.

Where is the Dundee event village being held?

The event village is located at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on Baldovie Road.

This is where competitors will register and ride out from.

The village will be open from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday August 6 and from 8am to 6pm on Monday August 7.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc where the Dundee event village is being held. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

How do you access the site?

The main entrance of the Michelin Parc will not be in use for the event village.

Instead spectators are being asked to access the event village via Beryl Street if you are coming in a car.

Free parking will be available on-site, however this will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be limited accessible parking available at the venue and those requiring blue badge parking are being asked to contact info@granfondoworlds.com ahead of the day to book a space.

What will be happening at the Dundee event village?

Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club will be in attendance showing spectators what they do and offering tests of their adaptive bikes.

Visitors will also get the chance to watch the elite men’s world championships race from Glasgow on the big screen erected in the village.

The Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club will be there showing off their skills. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Also on offer is an exhibition area and official event merchandise will be available to purchase. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.

The medal ceremonies for those competing in the time trial will take place at the event village.

Do I need a ticket to get into the event?

All attendees must have a site access pass to get into the Dundee village.

These are free of charge and can be requested from the Gran Fondo website.

More from Dundee

The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Thief who nearly killed Dundee Marks and Spencer shop worker jailed for six years
Katie Robertson - AKA the Wheeled Piper - with KT Tunstall at the launch of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow
Carnoustie's Wheeled Piper joins KT Tunstall to help open Cycling World Championships
Gareth Norman. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced Dundee 'street angel' Gareth Norman jailed for raping girl when he was a…
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Teen who fell ill in Spain asks 'when are Dundee playing?' after coming off…
Sextortionist Falak Khan at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend
Jim Skea, who grew up in Dundee, has been appointed as the new chair for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Image: Just Transition Commission.
Dundee-born UN climate leader Jim Skea on city LEZ 'stooshie' and getting world's 'ultimate…
Hyesha Royes
Woman stabbed near-naked Dundee debtor and battered him with 'makeshift knuckleduster'
A fudge doughnut with actor Zac Efron's face edited on to it.
What is the best fudge doughnut? We put Dundee's offer to the test
Pressure on Xplore Dundee buses to reverse mobility scooter ban
A Stagecoach 39 service bus - one of those affected during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
Full list of bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire affected by UCI…