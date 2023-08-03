Gran Fondo: All you need to know about the Dundee event village

As the UCI World Championships get underway, it’s not long until Gran Fondo individual time trial rolls into Dundee.

The event will see international elite amateur competitors race a stretch of the A92 dual carriageway between Dundee and Arbroath on Monday August 7.

And fans will get the opportunity to soak up action at a designated event village set up in Dundee.

But where is it being held and what will be on offer?

The Courier has all you need to know ahead of the event.

Where is the Dundee event village being held?

The event village is located at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on Baldovie Road.

This is where competitors will register and ride out from.

The village will be open from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday August 6 and from 8am to 6pm on Monday August 7.

How do you access the site?

The main entrance of the Michelin Parc will not be in use for the event village.

Instead spectators are being asked to access the event village via Beryl Street if you are coming in a car.

Free parking will be available on-site, however this will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be limited accessible parking available at the venue and those requiring blue badge parking are being asked to contact info@granfondoworlds.com ahead of the day to book a space.

What will be happening at the Dundee event village?

Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club will be in attendance showing spectators what they do and offering tests of their adaptive bikes.

Visitors will also get the chance to watch the elite men’s world championships race from Glasgow on the big screen erected in the village.

Also on offer is an exhibition area and official event merchandise will be available to purchase. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.

The medal ceremonies for those competing in the time trial will take place at the event village.

Do I need a ticket to get into the event?

All attendees must have a site access pass to get into the Dundee village.

These are free of charge and can be requested from the Gran Fondo website.