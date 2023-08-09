Deafblind Dundee woman taking on daring skyscraper challenge to raise funds for ‘life changing’ Guide Dogs charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deafblind Dundee woman taking on daring skyscraper challenge to raise funds for ‘life changing’ Guide Dogs charity

Lisa Hallay was born deaf and diagnosed with Usher syndrome when she was 21.

By Laura Devlin
Lisa Halley and her guide dog Jumble at her graduation last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A deafblind woman from Dundee is taking on a daring challenge to raise money for a charity which “changed her life for the better”.

Lisa Halley, 33, has signed up for the first ever London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge which is taking place next month.

Competitors run 42 floors of the Leadenhall Building (also known as The Cheesegrater) before either abseiling 200 metres down the building or taking on a zipwire into the Gherkin.

Lisa, who was born deaf, was diagnosed with Usher syndrome when she was 21. The condition means her sight loss will become worse over time and may eventually be lost completely.

And the Abertay graduate is taking part in the challenge to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity, who she says helped her regain her independence after the diagnosis.

Lisa Halley, who has raised thousands for charity over the years.
She said: “Guide Dogs is such a special charity close to my heart – they helped me get my independence back after my Usher’s diagnosis.

“I’ve lost most of my sight now and I went into such a lonely bubble full of fear of my future. I grew up scared of the dark and now my future was going to be in darkness.

“Unknown to me the light at the end of the tunnel was a beautiful dog, Jumble, who came bouncing into my life and changed it for the better.”

‘Jumble allows me to live life to the fullest’

Lisa and Jumble have been together for seven years and the partnership has allowed Lisa to embark on many “crazy adventures”.

And the London Skyscraper Challenge is the latest in a long list of fundraising efforts which has seen her raise more than £15,000 for Guide Dogs and other charities.

Lisa added: “Since getting Jumble I have trekked through the Grand Canyon, skydived, completed half marathons, and started and graduated from university.

“Most recently in February I became the very first deafblind person to do the Edge City Climb in New York.

Deafblind Dundee woman Lisa during a challenge which saw her become the first deaf and blind person to scale a 1,200ft skyscraper in New York.
“She’s given me the courage to go to university, to live life to the fullest.

“For the last seven years I have not been just Lisa, I have been Lisa and Jumble and I would not change that for the world.”

The London Skyscraper Challenge will take place on September 9 and 10.

To donate to Lisa’s fundraising efforts for the Guide Dogs charity, you can visit her JustGiving page.

