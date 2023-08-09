Deafblind Dundee woman taking on daring skyscraper challenge to raise funds for ‘life changing’ Guide Dogs charity

A deafblind woman from Dundee is taking on a daring challenge to raise money for a charity which “changed her life for the better”.

Lisa Halley, 33, has signed up for the first ever London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge which is taking place next month.

Competitors run 42 floors of the Leadenhall Building (also known as The Cheesegrater) before either abseiling 200 metres down the building or taking on a zipwire into the Gherkin.

Lisa, who was born deaf, was diagnosed with Usher syndrome when she was 21. The condition means her sight loss will become worse over time and may eventually be lost completely.

And the Abertay graduate is taking part in the challenge to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity, who she says helped her regain her independence after the diagnosis.

She said: “Guide Dogs is such a special charity close to my heart – they helped me get my independence back after my Usher’s diagnosis.

“I’ve lost most of my sight now and I went into such a lonely bubble full of fear of my future. I grew up scared of the dark and now my future was going to be in darkness.

“Unknown to me the light at the end of the tunnel was a beautiful dog, Jumble, who came bouncing into my life and changed it for the better.”

‘Jumble allows me to live life to the fullest’

Lisa and Jumble have been together for seven years and the partnership has allowed Lisa to embark on many “crazy adventures”.

And the London Skyscraper Challenge is the latest in a long list of fundraising efforts which has seen her raise more than £15,000 for Guide Dogs and other charities.

Lisa added: “Since getting Jumble I have trekked through the Grand Canyon, skydived, completed half marathons, and started and graduated from university.

“Most recently in February I became the very first deafblind person to do the Edge City Climb in New York.

“She’s given me the courage to go to university, to live life to the fullest.

“For the last seven years I have not been just Lisa, I have been Lisa and Jumble and I would not change that for the world.”

The London Skyscraper Challenge will take place on September 9 and 10.

To donate to Lisa’s fundraising efforts for the Guide Dogs charity, you can visit her JustGiving page.