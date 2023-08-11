Dundee leisure chiefs refuse to disclose contracts with Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Kinahan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee leisure chiefs refuse to disclose contracts with Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Kinahan

Shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay says Leisure and Culture Dundee should be up front with the public about relationship with promoter Sam Kynoch.

By Alasdair Clark
Perth boxing boss Sam Kynoch
Sam Kynoch - originally from Perthshire. Image: SNS

Leisure and Culture Dundee has refused to disclose its commercial relationship with a former top executive at a fight firm co-founded by exiled Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan.

The body – which runs the Caird Hall – refused to detail how much Sam Kynoch’s promotional company paid to hold a boxing event at the venue in May this year.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Leisure and Culture Dundee said it would not disclose the value of its contract with Glasgow City Boxing Club – run by Kynoch Boxing.

They said: “Disclosure of the information you have requested would or would be likely to prejudice substantially the commercial interests of Leisure & Culture Dundee and Glasgow City Boxing Club.”

L&C Dundee also denied they had any internal communications discussing either Sam Kynoch or Kynoch Boxing, indicating no discussion took place on the trainer, promoter and manager’s suitability to hold contracts with the local authority.

Sam Kynoch worked for a company founded by Daniel Kinahan who is subject to sanctions by the US Government.

Mr Kynoch, from Perth, was group managing director of MTK Global, the management agency forced to close a year ago due to US treasury sanctions against members of the Kinahan crime group.

Russell Findlay MSP, the Scottish Conservative’s shadow justice secretary, says L&C Dundee should be up front about its dealings with Kynoch.

He told The Courier: “The SNP-run city council and its arms-length leisure entity have a duty to be upfront with the people of Dundee.

“Deals struck by public bodies, and details about what due diligence has been applied, should be visible to taxpayers while still respecting any genuine issue of commercial confidentiality.

Sam Kynoch set up his own boxing firm in 2018. Image: SNS

“Given the worldwide headlines about this [Kinahan] drugs cartel, including reports of their significant footprint in Scotland, it would be remarkable if council officials have had no discussions about the serious concerns that have been raised.”

Mr Kynoch set up MGM Scotland in 2015 as a “sister gym” to MGM Marbella, which was founded by cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

He later went on to become group managing director of MGM Marbella – which by then had been re-named at MTK Global – but claims to have “severed ties” with Kinahan in 2018 soon after he set up his own firm.

MTK Global collapsed in 2022 after the Irish mobster and seven others were subject to global sanctions by the US Government, with a $5 million reward offered for information which could disrupt the criminal group or lead to their arrest.

Perth boxing boss has ‘severed ties with Kinahan’

In a statement last year Mr Kynoch – who has been pictured in the past with Dubai-based crimelord – insisted reports of his continued involvement with the Kinahans were “categorically untrue”.

He said: “Publications in Scotland have recently made reference to ‘links’ between Kynoch Boxing and certain figures/organisations in the boxing world. I wish to clarify matters.

“Upon establishing Kynoch Boxing in 2018 I severed ties with MTK Global. Any inference that I remain linked to MTK Global or any individuals linked to MTK Global are false.”

Kynoch Boxing also entered a partnership with boxing-promoters Probellum – another firm forced to deny connections with Kinahan or any other individuals sanctioned by the US Government.

Mr Kynoch, who has been approached for comment, said he was satisfied with this denial.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee did not respond to questions about its refusal to disclose the nature of its relationship with the former corporate lawyer.

