Dundee leisure chiefs refuse to disclose contracts with Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Kinahan

Leisure and Culture Dundee has refused to disclose its commercial relationship with a former top executive at a fight firm co-founded by exiled Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan.

The body – which runs the Caird Hall – refused to detail how much Sam Kynoch’s promotional company paid to hold a boxing event at the venue in May this year.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Leisure and Culture Dundee said it would not disclose the value of its contract with Glasgow City Boxing Club – run by Kynoch Boxing.

They said: “Disclosure of the information you have requested would or would be likely to prejudice substantially the commercial interests of Leisure & Culture Dundee and Glasgow City Boxing Club.”

L&C Dundee also denied they had any internal communications discussing either Sam Kynoch or Kynoch Boxing, indicating no discussion took place on the trainer, promoter and manager’s suitability to hold contracts with the local authority.

Mr Kynoch, from Perth, was group managing director of MTK Global, the management agency forced to close a year ago due to US treasury sanctions against members of the Kinahan crime group.

Russell Findlay MSP, the Scottish Conservative’s shadow justice secretary, says L&C Dundee should be up front about its dealings with Kynoch.

He told The Courier: “The SNP-run city council and its arms-length leisure entity have a duty to be upfront with the people of Dundee.

“Deals struck by public bodies, and details about what due diligence has been applied, should be visible to taxpayers while still respecting any genuine issue of commercial confidentiality.

“Given the worldwide headlines about this [Kinahan] drugs cartel, including reports of their significant footprint in Scotland, it would be remarkable if council officials have had no discussions about the serious concerns that have been raised.”

Mr Kynoch set up MGM Scotland in 2015 as a “sister gym” to MGM Marbella, which was founded by cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

He later went on to become group managing director of MGM Marbella – which by then had been re-named at MTK Global – but claims to have “severed ties” with Kinahan in 2018 soon after he set up his own firm.

MTK Global collapsed in 2022 after the Irish mobster and seven others were subject to global sanctions by the US Government, with a $5 million reward offered for information which could disrupt the criminal group or lead to their arrest.

Perth boxing boss has ‘severed ties with Kinahan’

In a statement last year Mr Kynoch – who has been pictured in the past with Dubai-based crimelord – insisted reports of his continued involvement with the Kinahans were “categorically untrue”.

He said: “Publications in Scotland have recently made reference to ‘links’ between Kynoch Boxing and certain figures/organisations in the boxing world. I wish to clarify matters.

“Upon establishing Kynoch Boxing in 2018 I severed ties with MTK Global. Any inference that I remain linked to MTK Global or any individuals linked to MTK Global are false.”

Kynoch Boxing also entered a partnership with boxing-promoters Probellum – another firm forced to deny connections with Kinahan or any other individuals sanctioned by the US Government.

Mr Kynoch, who has been approached for comment, said he was satisfied with this denial.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee did not respond to questions about its refusal to disclose the nature of its relationship with the former corporate lawyer.