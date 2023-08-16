Xplore Dundee clarifies position on mobility scooters after ‘inconsistent’ advice to bus passengers

Xplore Dundee has clarified its position on taking mobility scooters on board its buses after “inconsistent” advice was issued to passengers.

Customers have hit out after being told they could not board vehicles while using the scooters.

They claimed the company’s stance had changed earlier this year after previously being able to board without any problems.

When pressed on the issue in July, Xplore said it “does not permit mobility scooters” on services due to their “size and manoeuvrability”, as well as the “limited space available on vehicles”.

Foldable scooters allowed on Xplore Dundee buses

But it has now admitted that scooters are allowed on board, as long as they are foldable and there is space for their safe storage.

Xplore has also conceced it was not clear enough with its previous advice.

Last month, disabled 65-year-old Doreen Bruce said she had become “isolated” after being told she could not board with her scooter – despite it being lightweight and foldable.

John McInnes, 74, also claimed he was not allowed on Xplore buses with his fold-away electric scooter.

It led to an outcry from local politicians, who called for the company to change its decision.

Following The Courier’s coverage of the issue, Xplore says it has updated its staff to ensure they are aware of the rules and that there is a “consistent approach” to mobility scooters.

Xplore admits The Courier article ‘highlighted inconsistencies’

Stephen Riggans, director and general manager at McGill’s Xplore Dundee, said: “The Courier article with Mrs Bruce from late July highlighted inconsistencies in our approach to mobility scooters across the business and we thank the newspaper for bringing it to our attention.

“We do not allow passengers to board or travel on our buses whilst on a mobility scooter, although use of wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs for boarding is permitted.

“Where we should have provided more clarity is that a passenger is welcome to carry a mobility scooter on board folded for safe storage on our vehicle throughout their journey.

“Since the original article, we have updated our team members including drivers and customer service teams to ensure there is a consistent approach and that we do what we can to welcome customers such as Mrs Bruce on board in future.”

‘It should never have happened in the first place’

Doreen, who has received a written apology from Xplore after raising the issue, has welcomed the update.

The retired Ninewells nursing assistant said: “This is a result not just for me but for all who have walking issues.

“I think Xplore should clearly state on their website that scooters are allowed, so other people know in future.

“They should also put stickers on the back of buses saying that scooters are allowed.

“It should never have happened in the first place, and I should have received an apology a lot sooner.”