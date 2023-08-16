Xplore Dundee clarifies position on mobility scooters after ‘inconsistent’ advice to bus passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xplore Dundee clarifies position on mobility scooters after ‘inconsistent’ advice to bus passengers

By Poppy Watson
Foldable mobility scooters can be used on Xplore Dundee buses.
Foldable mobility scooters can be used on Xplore Dundee buses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee has clarified its position on taking mobility scooters on board its buses after “inconsistent” advice was issued to passengers.

Customers have hit out after being told they could not board vehicles while using the scooters.

They claimed the company’s stance had changed earlier this year after previously being able to board without any problems.

When pressed on the issue in July, Xplore said it “does not permit mobility scooters” on services due to their “size and manoeuvrability”, as well as the “limited space available on vehicles”.

Foldable scooters allowed on Xplore Dundee buses

But it has now admitted that scooters are allowed on board, as long as they are foldable and there is space for their safe storage.

Xplore has also conceced it was not clear enough with its previous advice.

Last month, disabled 65-year-old Doreen Bruce said she had become “isolated” after being told she could not board with her scooter – despite it being lightweight and foldable.

Doreen Bruce on her scooter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

John McInnes, 74, also claimed he was not allowed on Xplore buses with his fold-away electric scooter.

It led to an outcry from local politicians, who called for the company to change its decision.

Following The Courier’s coverage of the issue, Xplore says it has updated its staff to ensure they are aware of the rules and that there is a “consistent approach” to mobility scooters.

Xplore admits The Courier article ‘highlighted inconsistencies’

Stephen Riggans, director and general manager at McGill’s Xplore Dundee, said: “The Courier article with Mrs Bruce from late July highlighted inconsistencies in our approach to mobility scooters across the business and we thank the newspaper for bringing it to our attention.

“We do not allow passengers to board or travel on our buses whilst on a mobility scooter, although use of wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs for boarding is permitted.

“Where we should have provided more clarity is that a passenger is welcome to carry a mobility scooter on board folded for safe storage on our vehicle throughout their journey.

“Since the original article, we have updated our team members including drivers and customer service teams to ensure there is a consistent approach and that we do what we can to welcome customers such as Mrs Bruce on board in future.”

‘It should never have happened in the first place’

Doreen, who has received a written apology from Xplore after raising the issue, has welcomed the update.

The retired Ninewells nursing assistant said: “This is a result not just for me but for all who have walking issues.

Doreen says Xplore should have been clearer with its advice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I think Xplore should clearly state on their website that scooters are allowed, so other people know in future.

“They should also put stickers on the back of buses saying that scooters are allowed.

“It should never have happened in the first place, and I should have received an apology a lot sooner.”

