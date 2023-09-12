Drivers face series of roadworks on Dundee’s Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face series of roadworks on Dundee’s Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue

Some of the work will involve the closure of the roads.

By Ben MacDonald
Riverside Drive, Dundee, where a series of roadworks is taking place
Roadworks are taking place on Riverside Drive. Image: DC Thomson

Drivers are set to face a series of roadworks on two major Dundee roads.

Works are taking place on Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue in the coming weeks.

The works get under way on Riverside Drive this Wednesday, running until the end of the month.

Wednesday September 13-Sunday September 17

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Riverside Drive near the entrance to Dundee Airport.

The works start on Wednesday (September 13) running until Sunday.

The lights will be in operation during off-peak times to allow for BT work.

Riverside Drive near Dundee Airport, where roadworks will be taking place
Riverside Drive near Dundee Airport. Image: Google Street View

Sunday September 17-Monday September 18

A mini contraflow system will be in place by the Bridgeview Cafe, close to the Tay Rail Bridge, from 9am on Sunday September 17 to 6am on Monday September 18 for Scottish Water work.

Drivers will be prohibited from turning right into the cafe’s car park during this time.

The road near Bridgeview Cafe, where works will be taking place
Access to Bridgeview Cafe will be restricted. Image: Google Street View

Sunday September 17-Tuesday September 19

Phase 1 of a major resurfacing programme also gets under way on Sunday.

Overnight closures of the eastbound Riverside Drive carriageway will be in place from South Union Street to Riverside East roundabout between Sunday September 17 and Tuesday September 19.

Riverside Drive at South Union Street, where roadworks will be taking place
Riverside Drive at South Union Street. Image: Google Street View

Meanwhile, between 9.15am and 3pm on both Monday September 18 and Tuesday September 19, one lane will be closed in both directions near the Premier Inn and railway station, with restrictions removed outwith these times.

Riverside Drive in Dundee, near the Premier Inn and the railway station, where roadworks will be taking place
Riverside Drive near the Premier Inn and the railway station. Image: Google Street View

Further west, on Riverside Avenue, phase 1A of the resurfacing project will involve overnight closures (7pm-6am) at the slip roads for Apollo Way and Perth Road, between Sunday September 17 and Tuesday September 19.

Riverside Avenue near the Apollo Way slip road
Riverside Avenue near the Apollo Way slip road. Image: Google Street View

Tuesday September 19-Tuesday September 26

Phase 2 of the resurfacing work will involve road closures each night – between 7pm and 6am – from Riverside Approach to Riverside Pavilion.

Riverside Drive Dundee between Riverside Approach and Riverside Pavilion in Dundee, will be shut for the roadworks
Riverside Drive Dundee between Riverside Approach and Riverside Pavilion will be shut for the roadworks. Image: Google Street View

Wednesday September 20-Thursday September 21

The eastbound nearside lane on Riverside Drive will be closed near Tesco, from Wednesday September 20 to Thursday September 21, for BT work.

Riverside Drive near Tesco in Dundee, where roadworks will take place
Riverside Drive near Tesco. Image: Google Street View

Sunday September 24-Friday September 29

The final phase of the resurfacing work on Riverside Drive takes place between September 24 and 29.

This will involve overnight closures (7pm to 6am) between Riverside East roundabout and the Tesco Riverside roundabout.

Riverside East Roundabout
The road linking Riverside East roundabout to Tesco will close. Image: Google Street View

The Courier has a weekly round-up of all the roadworks and road closures across Dundee.

