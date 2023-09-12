Drivers face series of roadworks on Dundee’s Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue

Drivers are set to face a series of roadworks on two major Dundee roads.

Works are taking place on Riverside Drive and Riverside Avenue in the coming weeks.

Some of the roadworks will involve the closure of the roads.

The works get under way on Riverside Drive this Wednesday, running until the end of the month.

Wednesday September 13-Sunday September 17

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Riverside Drive near the entrance to Dundee Airport.

The works start on Wednesday (September 13) running until Sunday.

The lights will be in operation during off-peak times to allow for BT work.

Sunday September 17-Monday September 18

A mini contraflow system will be in place by the Bridgeview Cafe, close to the Tay Rail Bridge, from 9am on Sunday September 17 to 6am on Monday September 18 for Scottish Water work.

Drivers will be prohibited from turning right into the cafe’s car park during this time.

Sunday September 17-Tuesday September 19

Phase 1 of a major resurfacing programme also gets under way on Sunday.

Overnight closures of the eastbound Riverside Drive carriageway will be in place from South Union Street to Riverside East roundabout between Sunday September 17 and Tuesday September 19.

Meanwhile, between 9.15am and 3pm on both Monday September 18 and Tuesday September 19, one lane will be closed in both directions near the Premier Inn and railway station, with restrictions removed outwith these times.

Further west, on Riverside Avenue, phase 1A of the resurfacing project will involve overnight closures (7pm-6am) at the slip roads for Apollo Way and Perth Road, between Sunday September 17 and Tuesday September 19.

Tuesday September 19-Tuesday September 26

Phase 2 of the resurfacing work will involve road closures each night – between 7pm and 6am – from Riverside Approach to Riverside Pavilion.

Wednesday September 20-Thursday September 21

The eastbound nearside lane on Riverside Drive will be closed near Tesco, from Wednesday September 20 to Thursday September 21, for BT work.

Sunday September 24-Friday September 29

The final phase of the resurfacing work on Riverside Drive takes place between September 24 and 29.

This will involve overnight closures (7pm to 6am) between Riverside East roundabout and the Tesco Riverside roundabout.

The Courier has a weekly round-up of all the roadworks and road closures across Dundee.