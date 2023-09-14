Firefighters tackle car blaze on busy Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle car blaze on busy Dundee street

Neighbours were 'amazed' no other vehicles were damaged.

By James Simpson
Firefighters on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Firefighters on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Firefighters were called to a busy Dundee street to tackle a car fire.

Neighbours on Hilltown Terrace saw flames shooting into the air, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A white Vauxhall Corsa was badly damaged during the incident, near the Bonnethill Court multi.

Speaking with The Courier a resident said the fire spread quickly after they heard a “bang”.

A white Vauxhall Corsa was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The woman said: “The car went up really quickly after we heard a bang.

“Given how busy the street is with cars, I’m amazed no other vehicles were damaged.

“The firefighters were here really quickly after the alarm was raised.

“There was also three police units in attendance.

“Police began circling the local area in their cars in the aftermath of the fire.

“The Corsa looks really badly damaged”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched one appliance to the scene with crews standing down at 2.11pm.

Blackness firefighters tackle blaze

A spokesman said: “We received a call of a vehicle on fire at Hilltown Terrace.

“One appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used one hose reel and 1 B/A at the incident.

“Our appliance left the scene at 2.11pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

