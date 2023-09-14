Firefighters tackle car blaze on busy Dundee street

Firefighters were called to a busy Dundee street to tackle a car fire.

Neighbours on Hilltown Terrace saw flames shooting into the air, at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A white Vauxhall Corsa was badly damaged during the incident, near the Bonnethill Court multi.

Speaking with The Courier a resident said the fire spread quickly after they heard a “bang”.

The woman said: “The car went up really quickly after we heard a bang.

“Given how busy the street is with cars, I’m amazed no other vehicles were damaged.

“The firefighters were here really quickly after the alarm was raised.

“There was also three police units in attendance.

“Police began circling the local area in their cars in the aftermath of the fire.

“The Corsa looks really badly damaged”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched one appliance to the scene with crews standing down at 2.11pm.

Blackness firefighters tackle blaze

A spokesman said: “We received a call of a vehicle on fire at Hilltown Terrace.

“One appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used one hose reel and 1 B/A at the incident.

“Our appliance left the scene at 2.11pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.