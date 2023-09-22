Dundee City Council insists visitor numbers are up – despite report including refugees as tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council insists visitor numbers are up – despite report including refugees as tourists

The Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) report revealed visitors to Dundee increased by 1.7% last year compared with 2019. 

By Laura Devlin
A view of Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson/Pix-AR.co.uk.
Dundee City Council is insisting visitor numbers have increased above pre-Covid levels, despite a new report on tourism including refugees as tourists.

The Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) report, published last month, revealed visitors to Dundee increased by 1.7% last year compared with 2019.

The report – which was commissioned by the local authority – also showed there was a 23% increase in the number of people staying overnight.

At the time the figures were published, councillor Steven Rome – Dundee’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener – said they showed tourism in the city had “rebounded” after the pandemic.

However the company behind the report have confirmed refugees, including those fleeing the war in Ukraine, may have been included in the data.

It comes as Scotland’s national tourism body, VisitScotland, announced they are pulling out of Dundee.

‘Can’t quantify’ how many rooms used by refugees

A spokesperson for GTS said: “Where we can identify Ukrainian refugees, we can exclude them from the report.

“This is straightforward if an entire hotel, for instance, is under government contract.

“Unfortunately, this is not the case in Dundee, so there may be rooms in the city occupied by Ukrainian refugees, but we can’t quantify how many, as hotels are under no obligation to disclose that data.”

More than 150 Ukrainians were still living in hotels across Dundee as of March this year, with Queens and the Apex among those providing rooms for families.

And councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, said it would be disingenuous to view then as visitors to the city.

parking charges west end dundee
West End councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “I’m aware regarding the tourism sector, there is positive news regarding visitor numbers.

“But it is vitally important that figures are accurate.

“We have welcomed Ukrainian refugees but I would not include them in tourism  numbers – they are here for completely different reasons.”

Council ‘confident Dundee has strong tourism offer’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A number of indicators are used to calculate the overall STEAM data for Dundee.

“The city council is aware that refugees are staying in Dundee, as they are across Scotland’s cities.

“We are confident this survey demonstrates that Dundee has a strong tourism offer, as is also reflected in the very positive impact report issued by V&A Dundee to mark its fifth anniversary.”

Conversation