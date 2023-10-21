Two teenagers charged in connection with Dundee industrial estate fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two teenagers charged in connection with Dundee industrial estate fire

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 8.45pm on Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
The road where the fire took place remained closed by police on Saturday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The road where the fire took place remained closed by police on Saturday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Two teenagers have been charged after a fire at a former industrial building in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate shortly after 8.45pm on Friday.

Police Scotland has now confirmed two 13-year-old boys were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The fire took hold at the old JWT (Scotland) Ltd building – also formerly home to Godfreys Technical Textiles.

Firefighters battled a large blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee on Friday night. Image: Supplied
Damage to the building is visible. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Friday, 20 October, 2023, police received a report of a fire at a building in Gourdie Industrial Estate, Arrol Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and two 13-year-old boys have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

Police have blocked access to the building. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed crews were battling flames until after 1am.

Appliances were in attendance from Macalpine Road, Blackness Road and Balmossie fire station in Monifieth.

The road remained closed by police on Saturday.

The building, on the junction of Nobel Road and Arrol Road, was the site of a “suspicious” fire earlier this year, having already been damaged in a deliberate blaze in 2022.

