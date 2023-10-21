Two teenagers charged in connection with Dundee industrial estate fire

Two teenagers have been charged after a fire at a former industrial building in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate shortly after 8.45pm on Friday.

Police Scotland has now confirmed two 13-year-old boys were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The fire took hold at the old JWT (Scotland) Ltd building – also formerly home to Godfreys Technical Textiles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Friday, 20 October, 2023, police received a report of a fire at a building in Gourdie Industrial Estate, Arrol Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and two 13-year-old boys have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed crews were battling flames until after 1am.

Appliances were in attendance from Macalpine Road, Blackness Road and Balmossie fire station in Monifieth.

The road remained closed by police on Saturday.

The building, on the junction of Nobel Road and Arrol Road, was the site of a “suspicious” fire earlier this year, having already been damaged in a deliberate blaze in 2022.