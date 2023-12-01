Heartbroken son pays tribute to ‘superwoman’ Dundee mum who died after shop fire

The heartbroken son of a shopkeeper who died weeks after a Dundee fire has paid tribute to his “superwoman” mum.

Sabinah Islam, 53, died in hospital on Tuesday – six weeks on from the blaze at the Best-one shop on Fintry Drive.

Posting on Facebook, son Zoheb told how his mum had died in his arms after bravely battling the injuries she sustained in the fire.

The post – which Zoheb has given The Courier permission to share – said: “Heartbroken to announce that my beloved mother Sabinah sadly passed away.

“Watching you take your last deep breaths and tears while I was hugging and telling you how much I love you will forever be in my mind.

Last 6 weeks ‘like hell’ after Fintry shop fire, says son

“The last six weeks have felt like hell: 60% body burns, four major surgeries, multiple infections and a cardiac arrest.

“My mum managed to get through all these complications like the superwoman she was, however, Allah decided it was her time to return to him.

“My Ami was the happiest, cuddliest and most innocent woman out there.

“She put others before herself, which goes to show her true character, being generous and loving.”

The post continued: “My Ami worked hard to build everything for us and we will forever be grateful.

“My success was her success.

“I was so excited to give her the dreams she always wanted but now I can only do it in memory of her.

“In my religion, there’s a saying: ‘Paradise lies beneath the feet of your mother.’

“All I can do now in this current life is to follow my mother’s values and teachings so I can meet her again in the afterlife.

“I love you, Ami.

“Keep watching over me, my favourite shopkeeper.

“Cherish your mothers, the world becomes instantly uncomfortable without them.”

Earlier this week, friends and fellow workers paid their own tributes to the “devoted” mum and gran.