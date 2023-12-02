Shoppers queue for the opening of Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shoppers queue for the opening of Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains in Dundee

The shop at The Stack Retail Park opened its doors on Saturday morning.

By Kieran Webster
(left to right) Olivia Reid, 10, Arlene Tolan, 57, Maureen Sellars, 66, and Mark Limmack, 39
(Left to right) Olivia Reid, 10, Arlene Tolan, 57, Maureen Sellars, 66, and Mark Limmack, 39 all queued up for the opening. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Eager shoppers queued up ahead of the opening of Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains store in Dundee.

The outlet, at The Stack Retail Park, opened its doors at 8am on Saturday.

It is the first in the country to include a garden centre, cafe and huge shopping area under one roof.

The former Home Bargains at the retail park closed its doors for the final time on Friday night.

New Dundee Home Bargains opens its doors

Maureen Sellars, who lives next to the retail park, was at the front of the queue.

The 66-year-old told The Courier: “I’ve been waiting here for half an hour so I can get in before the rush.

Maureen Sellars outside the store.
Maureen Sellars was at the front of the queue. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“It’s going to be busy I think and I shop at Home Bargains every day.

“There’s bound to be a few bargains so I’m looking forward to that, the new cafe, and the new staff who all seem very nice.

“Dundee doesn’t get much but this will be good for the city.”

A view of the new Home Bargains.
The new Home Bargains opening at The Stack Retail Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mark Limmack, also from Dundee, was looking to find a gift for his mother-in-law

The 39-year-old said: “I’m here to find a Home Bargains gift set – but I won’t say what it is in case my mother-in-law reads this.

“It’s been sold out everywhere else so I said to my wife that I’d get here for the opening to see if I can find it.

Mark Limmack was after some bargains.
Mark Limmack was hoping to get his mother-in-law’s present. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“I’m looking forward to going in – hopefully I will get some more Christmas shopping done too.

“It’s pretty good for Dundee – people look down on discount stores like Home Bargains but I find them amazing as you can get branded products significantly cheaper.

“That’s a huge thing when there’s an issue with food being crazy expensive.”

The cafe inside the new store.
The new store has a cafe inside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Theresa Taylor, 50, who works at the Home Bargains, queued up as a customer on Saturday morning and baked a cake for the staff.

She said: “I’m not working today but I think it’s going to be really busy.

“It’s massive and I couldn’t believe the size of it when I first went in.

Theresa Taylor and Jan Townsley showing off a cake the made for the opening.
Colleagues Theresa Taylor and Jan Townsley standing with a cake they made for the opening. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“I’ve hardly had a look yet but it seems great, I’m a big Christmas fan so will be looking to get some Christmassy stuff.

“I think it will attract more customers than the last one – especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

Keira Robertson, 25, also arrived early for the opening.

The Dundonian said: “It’s really exciting that the new Home Bargains is opening.

Keira Robertson standing in the queue.
Keira Robertson has been watching the construction of the new Home Bargains. Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“I live just across the street so I’ve been watching it get constructed over the last couple of months.

“I’m going to try to get some Christmas shopping – I’ll see what they’ve got.

“Being local, it’s exciting – it has a cafe and it will hopefully bring more life to Lochee.”

Arlene Tolan, 57, added: “I think it will be really busy today.

Christmas stock at the Home Bargains
Shoppers are looking to find some Christmas bargains. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’ve got a few Christmas things to get and presents and that’ll be me done.

“I’ll grab a bargain too while I’m there.”

Home Bargains at The Stack will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

The firm has other stores at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Myrekirk and Kingsway East Retail Park.

The owner of the retail park, TJ Morris, has yet to confirm if another retailer will move into the former Home Bargain’s unit.

Conversation