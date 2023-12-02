Shoppers queue for the opening of Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains in Dundee

Eager shoppers queued up ahead of the opening of Scotland’s biggest Home Bargains store in Dundee.

The outlet, at The Stack Retail Park, opened its doors at 8am on Saturday.

It is the first in the country to include a garden centre, cafe and huge shopping area under one roof.

The former Home Bargains at the retail park closed its doors for the final time on Friday night.

New Dundee Home Bargains opens its doors

Maureen Sellars, who lives next to the retail park, was at the front of the queue.

The 66-year-old told The Courier: “I’ve been waiting here for half an hour so I can get in before the rush.

“It’s going to be busy I think and I shop at Home Bargains every day.

“There’s bound to be a few bargains so I’m looking forward to that, the new cafe, and the new staff who all seem very nice.

“Dundee doesn’t get much but this will be good for the city.”

Mark Limmack, also from Dundee, was looking to find a gift for his mother-in-law

The 39-year-old said: “I’m here to find a Home Bargains gift set – but I won’t say what it is in case my mother-in-law reads this.

“It’s been sold out everywhere else so I said to my wife that I’d get here for the opening to see if I can find it.

“I’m looking forward to going in – hopefully I will get some more Christmas shopping done too.

“It’s pretty good for Dundee – people look down on discount stores like Home Bargains but I find them amazing as you can get branded products significantly cheaper.

“That’s a huge thing when there’s an issue with food being crazy expensive.”

Theresa Taylor, 50, who works at the Home Bargains, queued up as a customer on Saturday morning and baked a cake for the staff.

She said: “I’m not working today but I think it’s going to be really busy.

“It’s massive and I couldn’t believe the size of it when I first went in.

“I’ve hardly had a look yet but it seems great, I’m a big Christmas fan so will be looking to get some Christmassy stuff.

“I think it will attract more customers than the last one – especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

Keira Robertson, 25, also arrived early for the opening.

The Dundonian said: “It’s really exciting that the new Home Bargains is opening.

“I live just across the street so I’ve been watching it get constructed over the last couple of months.

“I’m going to try to get some Christmas shopping – I’ll see what they’ve got.

“Being local, it’s exciting – it has a cafe and it will hopefully bring more life to Lochee.”

Arlene Tolan, 57, added: “I think it will be really busy today.

“I’ve got a few Christmas things to get and presents and that’ll be me done.

“I’ll grab a bargain too while I’m there.”

Home Bargains at The Stack will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

The firm has other stores at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Myrekirk and Kingsway East Retail Park.

The owner of the retail park, TJ Morris, has yet to confirm if another retailer will move into the former Home Bargain’s unit.