Ex-Dundee United chairman plans convenience store at City Quay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ex-Dundee United chairman plans convenience store at City Quay

The Eddy's Food Station outlet would be Stephen Thompson's first in Dundee.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Stephen Thompson is planning a new Eddy's Food Station outlet at City Quay. Image: Stewart Attwood
Stephen Thompson is planning a new Eddy's Food Station outlet at City Quay. Image: Stewart Attwood

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson is planning a new convenience store at City Quay.

The businessman runs the Eddy’s Food Station chain, which launched in 2022.

Mr Thompson already has four outlets in Scotland – Leuchars, Buckhaven, Larbert and Greenock – and now wants to open a branch in his home city.

The former Tannadice chief has already had approval from Dundee City Council to open the outlet in a ground-floor unit in a new social housing development under construction at City Quay.

Eddy’s Food Station shops sell products from the likes of Iceland, Fisher and Donaldson, Costa and Co-op, and it is understood the proposed new Dundee outlet will do likewise.

Convenience store ‘first of its kind at City Quay’

Mr Thompson told The Courier: “The work has still to be completed but I have now received all the necessary permission from Dundee City Council to establish a shop here.

“I have been looking at the City Quay site for a couple of years.

“The community there does not have a nearby store of any kind.

“People living there have to go some distance, even if they just want to buy a pint of milk.

“This shop will be the first and only local one to serve the community.”

It is hoped the shop will be in business by summer 2024.

Eddy's Food Station will be located in the new block of flats at City Quay
Eddy’s Food Station is planned for a ground-floor unit in the new housing development at City Quay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Thompson – who previously ran the Morning Noon & Night chain set up by his father, Eddie – says he plans to open a further two or three shops in the Dundee area in the future.

As well as running the retail business, Mr Thompson was chairman of Dundee United for about a decade, before stepping down in 2018 ahead of the sale of the club to Mark Ogren.

The social housing development at City Quay, being led by Hillcrest, will offer 53 social and 66 mid-market properties for rent.

More from Dundee

Sainsbury's Local on Perth Road, Dundee.
Dundee Sainsbury's staff member assaulted during reported theft
Ambulance crews cannot attend some addresses without police. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Full list of Tayside and Fife addresses 'too dangerous' for ambulance crews to visit…
Fans meet and get their 2024 calendars signed by the players at the DUFC bowling event at Tenpin in Dundee . All Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee United fans enjoy Tenpin date with stars
Fire crews called to Dundee multi
Emergency crews called to fire at Dundee multi
Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Winterfest: Timeline reveals U-turn over 'missing' Christmas event
7
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Chance to meet Dundee United stars and get free 10-pin bowling at event TODAY
Darren Ritchie braving the elements to walk dogs Toby (left) and Gracie (right) on Tay Street in Perth on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife wake up to 'ice rink Monday' as council chiefs issue gritting…
Spud and Renton flee after shoplifting in T2 Trainspotting. The crime - often to feed addiction - has surged in Tayside and Fife.
Shoplifting surge in Tayside and Fife — We examine the rise in store crime
Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.
Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs 'concealed between his…
Passengers on an Xplore Dundee bus. The firm has released its Christmas timetable.
Christmas bus timetables for Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland revealed

Conversation