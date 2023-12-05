Ex-Dundee United chairman plans convenience store at City Quay

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson is planning a new convenience store at City Quay.

The businessman runs the Eddy’s Food Station chain, which launched in 2022.

Mr Thompson already has four outlets in Scotland – Leuchars, Buckhaven, Larbert and Greenock – and now wants to open a branch in his home city.

The former Tannadice chief has already had approval from Dundee City Council to open the outlet in a ground-floor unit in a new social housing development under construction at City Quay.

Eddy’s Food Station shops sell products from the likes of Iceland, Fisher and Donaldson, Costa and Co-op, and it is understood the proposed new Dundee outlet will do likewise.

Convenience store ‘first of its kind at City Quay’

Mr Thompson told The Courier: “The work has still to be completed but I have now received all the necessary permission from Dundee City Council to establish a shop here.

“I have been looking at the City Quay site for a couple of years.

“The community there does not have a nearby store of any kind.

“People living there have to go some distance, even if they just want to buy a pint of milk.

“This shop will be the first and only local one to serve the community.”

It is hoped the shop will be in business by summer 2024.

Mr Thompson – who previously ran the Morning Noon & Night chain set up by his father, Eddie – says he plans to open a further two or three shops in the Dundee area in the future.

As well as running the retail business, Mr Thompson was chairman of Dundee United for about a decade, before stepping down in 2018 ahead of the sale of the club to Mark Ogren.

The social housing development at City Quay, being led by Hillcrest, will offer 53 social and 66 mid-market properties for rent.