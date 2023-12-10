Several ‘short closures’ on Tay Road Bridge for emergency repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Several ‘short closures’ on Tay Road Bridge for emergency repairs

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on Sunday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Emergency repair works are to be carried out on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drivers are being warned of several “short closures” on the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday morning due to emergency repairs.

Work will be carried out on the Fife-bound side of the bridge, where there is currently a contraflow.

The Dundee-bound side is already closed for long-running roadworks.

A Tay Road Bridge post on X said: “This morning there maybe several short closures to allow an emergency repair to the live carriageway.

“Delays will be kept to a minimum. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

A contraflow system is currently in place on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Resurfacing works on the bridge’s Dundee-bound carriageway started in June.

A contraflow has been in operation since, with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

The roadworks were originally expected to run until November but the date was pushed back to December 15.

The second phase of the project is to begin in March.

