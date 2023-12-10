Several ‘short closures’ on Tay Road Bridge for emergency repairs

Drivers are being warned of several “short closures” on the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday morning due to emergency repairs.

Work will be carried out on the Fife-bound side of the bridge, where there is currently a contraflow.

The Dundee-bound side is already closed for long-running roadworks.

A Tay Road Bridge post on X said: “This morning there maybe several short closures to allow an emergency repair to the live carriageway.

“Delays will be kept to a minimum. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Resurfacing works on the bridge’s Dundee-bound carriageway started in June.

A contraflow has been in operation since, with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

The roadworks were originally expected to run until November but the date was pushed back to December 15.

The second phase of the project is to begin in March.