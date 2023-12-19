Forecasters says wet – rather than white – Christmas more likely for Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forecasters says wet – rather than white – Christmas more likely for Tayside and Fife

The region is also set to experience more gusty winds on December 25.

By Ben MacDonald
The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
It looks set to be a rainy Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tayside and Fife are more likely to have a wet – rather than white – Christmas this year.

Despite earlier predictions of some snowfall in the region on December 25, forecasters now say rain is more likely.

There will also be some gusty winds.

The last time Scotland had widespread snow on Christmas Day was in 2010.

What is the Christmas Day forecast for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife?

Christmas Eve is set to be fairly mild with highs of 9-10°C for most across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The Met Office forecast for the region suggests it will be cloudy, but dry, though the BBC forecast says some rain is likely throughout the day.

Conditions are expected to be windy with gusts of more than 30mph at times.

Tayside and Fife will experience some gusty winds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Temperatures are expected to drop by a few degrees heading into Christmas Day, with those gusts making it feel closer to freezing for some.

Again, some forecasts differ; while the Met Office says the likes of Dundee should have a dry and cloudy day, the BBC predicts some light rain in the morning.

There could be wetter weather for the likes of Highland Perthshire throughout December 25 – but the showers are not currently expected to be wintry.

Is there any chance of snow on Christmas Day?

Helen Caughey, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “As we begin Christmas Day, wintry showers initially feeding in across the north in the colder air mass would technically make it a white Christmas, as we only need to see a single flake falling.

“Elsewhere, while it is likely at first to be mostly dry there is the potential for rain approaching from the west later on.

“As this moves east, we may see rain turning to snow, at least over high ground.”

BBC Scotland weather presenter Christopher Blanchett says snow on Christmas Day cannot be ruled out completely – but at the moment, it looks unlikely for most.

Snow fell prior to Christmas Day in Dundee last year
Dundee is unlikely to see snow on Christmas Day. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “The general picture at this stage, just under a week out, is that we’re expecting the UK to be wedged along a boundary of high pressure and milder air to the south-west, with low pressure and colder air to the north or north-east.

“Over the festive period, it looks as though there will be more of an Atlantic influence – so rain and average or above average temperatures.

“Though cold incursions from the north mean we could still see some wintry weather at times.”

Tayside and Fife are set to be hit with strong winds in the lead-up to Christmas, with a yellow warning in place for Thursday.

Conversation