Forecasters says wet – rather than white – Christmas more likely for Tayside and Fife

Tayside and Fife are more likely to have a wet – rather than white – Christmas this year.

Despite earlier predictions of some snowfall in the region on December 25, forecasters now say rain is more likely.

There will also be some gusty winds.

The last time Scotland had widespread snow on Christmas Day was in 2010.

What is the Christmas Day forecast for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife?

Christmas Eve is set to be fairly mild with highs of 9-10°C for most across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The Met Office forecast for the region suggests it will be cloudy, but dry, though the BBC forecast says some rain is likely throughout the day.

Conditions are expected to be windy with gusts of more than 30mph at times.

Temperatures are expected to drop by a few degrees heading into Christmas Day, with those gusts making it feel closer to freezing for some.

Again, some forecasts differ; while the Met Office says the likes of Dundee should have a dry and cloudy day, the BBC predicts some light rain in the morning.

There could be wetter weather for the likes of Highland Perthshire throughout December 25 – but the showers are not currently expected to be wintry.

Is there any chance of snow on Christmas Day?

Helen Caughey, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “As we begin Christmas Day, wintry showers initially feeding in across the north in the colder air mass would technically make it a white Christmas, as we only need to see a single flake falling.

“Elsewhere, while it is likely at first to be mostly dry there is the potential for rain approaching from the west later on.

“As this moves east, we may see rain turning to snow, at least over high ground.”

BBC Scotland weather presenter Christopher Blanchett says snow on Christmas Day cannot be ruled out completely – but at the moment, it looks unlikely for most.

He said: “The general picture at this stage, just under a week out, is that we’re expecting the UK to be wedged along a boundary of high pressure and milder air to the south-west, with low pressure and colder air to the north or north-east.

“Over the festive period, it looks as though there will be more of an Atlantic influence – so rain and average or above average temperatures.

“Though cold incursions from the north mean we could still see some wintry weather at times.”

Tayside and Fife are set to be hit with strong winds in the lead-up to Christmas, with a yellow warning in place for Thursday.