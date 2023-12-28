Dundee Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction Wild weather has caused chaos across Courier Country this week. Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By The Courier News Team December 28 2023, 3.29pm Share Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4852222/storm-gerrit-pictures-video-dundee-angus-perth-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment Storm Gerrit has caused chaos across Tayside and Fife this week. The wild weather on Tuesday night – and throughout Wednesday – heaped more misery on residents living next to Perth’s North Inch, while some locals in Cupar had to be evacuated from their homes. Several properties in Strathmiglo were also flooded after the River Eden burst its banks. Meanwhile in Dundee, residents in Tofthill Place were left in shock when a line of trees crashed down on to their houses during the storms. And in Broughty Ferry a train was hit by a tree at Orchar Park, with Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and six Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attending the scene. The destruction followed the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which continued until midnight on Wednesday and there was still disruption on Thursday morning. The Courier’s photographers, reporters and readers captured the chaos. Storm Gerrit in Dundee Gordon McKay by snapped fir tree that crashed on to his Dundee home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A fallen tree near Balgay Bridge in Dundee’s Balgay Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Standing water at Slessor Gardens. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson Tree down in Landsdowne Gardens. Image: Iain Ferguson A row of trees fell on houses in Tofthill Place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A garden shed was crushed by the row of trees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The uprooted row of trees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A tree crashed on to a train at Broughty Ferry. Image: Linda Isles Emergency services at the scene. Image: Linda Isles Storm Gerrit in Angus The A90 near Forfar was closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson The A90 at Gateside, Forfar, was brought to a halt by the weather. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin. Image: Margaret Leitch Drivers in difficulty along Brechin’s Castle Street. Image: Adam MacDonald The road at Checkiefield, Kirriemuir flooded and closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton The Dibble Tree, which has been a fixture in Carnoustie for over 225 years, fell during Storm Gerrit. Image: Alec Edward Storm Gerrit in Perthshire A car left in the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre car park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Bell’s Sports Centre after Storm Gerrit hit Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Flooding on Wednesday at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Flooding on Feus Road during Storm Gerrit. Image: Stuart Cowper Tunnels flooded with contaminated water after Storm Gerrit. Image: Janice Haig/Perth Community Flood Aid. Storm Gerrit snow on the B827, Comrie. Image: Sharon Carnegie This bus got stuck in the snow between Pitlochry and Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Elizabeth Yule Coaches/Facebook. A person pushes their car in the snow on the A9 in Dalnaspidal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Storm Gerrit in Fife Wullie the painter was working in a property in Cash Feus, Strathmiglo, that flooded as a result of Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A stored caravan was caught up in the flooding at Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A children’s garden home is washed down the river in Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A property in Cash Feus that was almost completed after a full refurbishment is now underwater in Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell Several streets flooded during the storm. Image: Bruce C Russell. Drone image capturing the extent of the flooding around Ali’s Discount Superstore. Image: Bruce C Russell Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park, Cupar. Image: Supplied Roads in Cupar were under several inches of water. Image: Liana Steven Flooding in Cupar next to Back Lebanon. Image: Dean Banks Christmas decorations floating down the street in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Homes and businesses flooded amid the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The burn overran during the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Residents wade through the water in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Clean up begins in Cupar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Floodwater races through the town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
