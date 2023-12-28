Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction

Wild weather has caused chaos across Courier Country this week.

Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By The Courier News Team

Storm Gerrit has caused chaos across Tayside and Fife this week.

The wild weather on Tuesday night – and throughout Wednesday – heaped more misery on residents living next to Perth’s North Inch, while some locals in Cupar had to be evacuated from their homes.

Several properties in Strathmiglo were also flooded after the River Eden burst its banks.

Meanwhile in Dundee, residents in Tofthill Place were left in shock when a line of trees crashed down on to their houses during the storms.

And in Broughty Ferry a train was hit by a tree at Orchar Park, with Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and six Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attending the scene.

The destruction followed the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which continued until midnight on Wednesday and there was still disruption on Thursday morning.

The Courier’s photographers, reporters and readers captured the chaos.

Storm Gerrit in Dundee

Gordon McKay by the tree that snapped in his West Ferry garden.
Gordon McKay by snapped fir tree that crashed on to his Dundee home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A fallen tree during Storm Gerrit near the Balgay Bridge, Balgay Park,
A fallen tree near Balgay Bridge in Dundee’s Balgay Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Standing water at Slessor Gardens in Dundee amid Storm weather
Standing water at Slessor Gardens. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Tree down in Landsdowne Gardens. Image: Iain Ferguson
Tree on house in Dundee after Storm
A row of trees fell on houses in Tofthill Place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tree crushes Garden Shed in Dundee amid Storm Gerrit
A garden shed was crushed by the row of trees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The uprooted row of trees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
tree crashes on to train at Broughty Ferry
A tree crashed on to a train at Broughty Ferry. Image: Linda Isles
tree crashes on to train at Broughty Ferry
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Linda Isles

Storm Gerrit in Angus

The A90 near Forfar was closed at McDonald's due to Storm Gerrit.
The A90 near Forfar was closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
The A90 at Gateside, Forfar, was brought to a halt by the weather. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin, during Storm Gerrit.
A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin. Image: Margaret Leitch
Drivers in difficulty along Brechin’s Castle Street. Image: Adam MacDonald
Flooded road at Checkiefield, Kirriemuir
The road at Checkiefield, Kirriemuir flooded and closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton
The Dibble Tree, which has been a fixture in Carnoustie for over 225 years, fell during Storm Gerrit. Image: Alec Edward

Storm Gerrit in Perthshire

A car left in the flooded Bell’s Sports Centre car park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bell’s Sports Centre after Storm Gerrit hit Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit: Flooding on Wednesday at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road.
Flooding on Wednesday at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flooding on Feus Road.
Flooding on Feus Road during Storm Gerrit. Image: Stuart Cowper
Tunnels flooded with contaminated water after Storm Gerrit. Image: Janice Haig/Perth Community Flood Aid.
Snowy road near Comrie
Storm Gerrit snow on the B827, Comrie. Image: Sharon Carnegie
This bus got stuck in the snow between Pitlochry and Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Elizabeth Yule Coaches/Facebook.
A person pushes their car in the snow on the A9 in Dalnaspidal.
A person pushes their car in the snow on the A9 in Dalnaspidal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Storm Gerrit in Fife

Wullie the painter was working in a property in Cash Feus, Strathmiglo, that flooded as a result of Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A stored caravan was caught up in the flooding at Strathmiglo during Storm Gerrit.
A stored caravan was caught up in the flooding at Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A children’s garden home is washed down the river in Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A property in Cash Feus that was almost completed after a full refurbishment is now underwater in Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar.
Aerial shots of the flooding in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell
Several streets in Cupar flooded during the storm.
Several streets flooded during the storm. Image: Bruce C Russell.
Drone image capturing the extent of the flooding around Ali's Discount Superstore.
Drone image capturing the extent of the flooding around Ali’s Discount Superstore. Image: Bruce C Russell
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park in Cupar, Fife amid Storm Gerrit
Residents are evacuated from Kinloss Park, Cupar. Image: Supplied
Flooded Roads in Cupar amid Storm Gerrit
Roads in Cupar were under several inches of water. Image: Liana Steven
Flooding in Cupar next to Back Lebanon. Image: Dean Banks
Christmas decorations floating down the street.
Christmas decorations floating down the street in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Homes and businesses flooded in Cupar amid the heavy rain.
Homes and businesses flooded amid the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The burn overran during the heavy rain.
The burn overran during the heavy rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents wade through the water in Cupar
Residents wade through the water in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Clean up begins in Cupar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Floodwater races through Cupar.
Floodwater races through the town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation