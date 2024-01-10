Dundee musician ‘gutted’ after thieves steal power tools and frozen food from garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee musician ‘gutted’ after thieves steal power tools and frozen food from garage

Police are investigating the incident on Hilltown.

By James Simpson
Scott Campbell awoke to find his garage in Weavers Loan had been 'ransacked'.
Scott Campbell awoke to find his garage in Weavers Loan had been 'ransacked'. Image: Google Street View/ Scott Campbell

A Dundee musician has lost thousands of pounds worth of power tools and freezer goods after a break-in at his home.

Scott Campbell awoke to find his garage in Weavers Loan had been “ransacked” on Thursday.

Thieves took around an hour to steal an eight-man tent, food, golf clubs and a host of Ryobi power tools.

Scott, 48, said a neighbour’s doorbell footage caught one hooded figure heading towards the garage at around 3.30am.

Scott Campbell. Image: Supplied

A second figure arrived to assist the person with removing the items.

The pipe band drummer said the garage had been his workshop and “fortress of solitude” before the break-in.

‘We’d just done a freezer shop’

He said: “They’ve forced the handle of the garage door and taken a host of items – they were here for an hour.

“I’m amazed our dogs never barked.

“They’ve taken a tent, a host of Ryobi tools which probably equate to around £1,800.

“They also took my Wilson golf clubs and Callaway bag.

“When I saw they’d taken a host of freezer goods that was just taking the p***.

“They’d taken ice cream, pizzas and frozen fruit.

“A second figure arrived to give the person a hand, it was really hard to make out either of them.”

Tools were stolen from the garage during the incident. Image: Supplied

Scott, who has lived in the area for nearly five years, said forensics arrived at his house on Friday to inspect the scene.

He added: “I appreciate the police are dealing with a lot, they did manage to take a fingerprint from the scene.

“I’ve been trying to check in with the pawn shops in Dundee to see if anything has been handed in.

“We’ve lived here for five years this year and we’ve never had any issues at all.

“The issue is now going through the insurance and recouping some of the stolen items back.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Thursday, 4 January 2024, police received a report of a break-in that happened overnight at an address on Weavers Loan in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

