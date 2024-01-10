Dundee musician ‘gutted’ after thieves steal power tools and frozen food from garage

A Dundee musician has lost thousands of pounds worth of power tools and freezer goods after a break-in at his home.

Scott Campbell awoke to find his garage in Weavers Loan had been “ransacked” on Thursday.

Thieves took around an hour to steal an eight-man tent, food, golf clubs and a host of Ryobi power tools.

Scott, 48, said a neighbour’s doorbell footage caught one hooded figure heading towards the garage at around 3.30am.

A second figure arrived to assist the person with removing the items.

The pipe band drummer said the garage had been his workshop and “fortress of solitude” before the break-in.

‘We’d just done a freezer shop’

He said: “They’ve forced the handle of the garage door and taken a host of items – they were here for an hour.

“I’m amazed our dogs never barked.

“They’ve taken a tent, a host of Ryobi tools which probably equate to around £1,800.

“They also took my Wilson golf clubs and Callaway bag.

“When I saw they’d taken a host of freezer goods that was just taking the p***.

“They’d taken ice cream, pizzas and frozen fruit.

“A second figure arrived to give the person a hand, it was really hard to make out either of them.”

Scott, who has lived in the area for nearly five years, said forensics arrived at his house on Friday to inspect the scene.

He added: “I appreciate the police are dealing with a lot, they did manage to take a fingerprint from the scene.

“I’ve been trying to check in with the pawn shops in Dundee to see if anything has been handed in.

“We’ve lived here for five years this year and we’ve never had any issues at all.

“The issue is now going through the insurance and recouping some of the stolen items back.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Thursday, 4 January 2024, police received a report of a break-in that happened overnight at an address on Weavers Loan in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”