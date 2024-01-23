Train was travelling at 84mph at time of Broughty Ferry crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Train was travelling at 84mph at time of Broughty Ferry crash

The driver of the train hid behind his seat "immediately before the impact", investigators have said.

By Lindsey Hamilton
In vestigation launched into tree crashes on to train at Broughty Ferry
The damaged ScotRail train after it hit a fallen tree in Broughty Ferry. Image: Linda Isles

A train was travelling at 84mph when it hit a tree in Broughty Ferry, crash investigators have revealed.

The ScotRail service was travelling past Orchar Park on December 27 when a tree that had fallen onto the railway line during Storm Gerrit smashed into the driver’s cabin.

The driver had a lucky escape – putting on the brakes and then diving behind his seat just before the tree smashed through the windscreen.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is investigating the incident, which left the driver with only minor injuries.

Driver hid behind seat ‘immediately before impact’ of Broughty Ferry train crash

The RAIB has now summarised the circumstances of the Broughty Ferry crash while setting out the scope of its investigation.

A statement said: “The train was travelling at 84mph (135 km/h) when the collision occurred.

“The driver of the train made an emergency brake application and took shelter behind the driving seat immediately before the impact.

Broughty Ferry train crash investigation
The aftermath of the crash at Broughty Ferry. Images: Aslef

“The driver received minor injuries as a result of the accident and the driving cab of the train was heavily damaged, disabling the train and requiring its passengers to be evacuated.”

The RAIB says its investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events that led to the accident.

RAIB to consider crashworthiness of train and ‘underlying management factors’

The probe will also consider:

  • The management of train operations during adverse weather conditions
  • The arrangements in place to manage and control the risks from trees falling onto the railway
  • How information received from members of the public relating to railway safety is handled
  • The crashworthiness of the train
  • Any underlying management factors

Following the crash, drivers’ union Aslef claimed the type of train involved in the incident was “outdated” amid safety concerns.

But ScotRail defended the train, saying it had a “good safety record” and had all the necessary legal and safety authorisations.

It comes as ScotRail has cancelled all its services from 7pm on Tuesday as it braces for the arrival of Storm Jocelyn – with disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Conversation