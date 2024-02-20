Dundee school employee took teenage boy home for sex, inquiry hears

A former pupil at Dundee’s Balgowan School was driven to a female member of staff’s home to have sex, an inquiry has heard.

William Bauros, originally from Cumbernauld, was sent to the approved school by a children’s panel in the late 1970s.

The inquiry heard how his mother had struggled to cope after his father died when he was five-years-old – resulting in William and his seven siblings being taken into care.

He arrived at Balgowan after spending time at Devonvale Assessment Centre in Tillicoultry.

In evidence read by David Sheldon KC, William described having sex with the Balgowan staff member – who cannot be named for legal reasons – when he was a teenager.

‘She told me to keep it to myself’

He said: “Her role was caring for the boys and I think she was maybe 28 to 30-years old.

“She asked me to help her with her garden. She drove me to her house and had sex with me. It only happened once and I think I was 14 years old at the time.

“Afterwards, she told me to keep it to myself. I didn’t think much of it back then.

“I know that she also had sex with one of the other boys from Balgowan.

“I never reported it, but I told a couple of boys I was friendly with at the school”.

Mr Bauros’ also described seeing his fellow pupils do “sexual things to each other”, which he described as “vulgar”.

He added: “I knew that it was going on and I saw it happen in the dorms.

“I’m sure the staff must have known what was happening too.”

The inquiry also heard evidence from Gary, a pseudonym, who attended Balgowan in the mid 1970s.

Originally from Falkirk, he was sent to the Dundee school after spending time at Bellfield Remand Home in Dumbarton.

Giving evidence via video link, he said he was repeatedly raped by another pupil during his time at Balgowan.

He said: “I had been there about six weeks and I had been out playing one summer’s night.

“I went inside to have a shower. I then went into my room and this guy threw me on the bed and start and started raping me.

“He was about 15 years old and I was 12.”

“Three other boys told me it was happening to them” Garry added.

“I think there was five (of us) altogether.

“It happened regularly.”

Inquiry hears of Dundee abuse

Last week, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard how former Balgowan pupils alleged there was paedophile ring in Dundee in the 1970s.

Survivors claimed they were molested at the former Dundee Industrial School for Boys before being abused and plied with drugs and alcohol at houses in the city.

Former Balgowan pupils have also told how they were subject to brutal punishment beatings during their time at the establishment.