Dundee school employee took teenage boy home for sex, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee school employee took teenage boy home for sex, inquiry hears

William Bauros, who was sent to the approved school in the late 1970s, gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

By Laura Devlin
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A former pupil at Dundee’s Balgowan School was driven to a female member of staff’s home to have sex, an inquiry has heard.

William Bauros, originally from Cumbernauld, was sent to the approved school by a children’s panel in the late 1970s.

The inquiry heard how his mother had struggled to cope after his father died when he was five-years-old – resulting in William and his seven siblings being taken into care.

He arrived at Balgowan after spending time at Devonvale Assessment Centre in Tillicoultry.

In evidence read by David Sheldon KC, William described having sex with the Balgowan staff member – who cannot be named for legal reasons – when he was a teenager.

‘She told me to keep it to myself’

He said: “Her role was caring for the boys and I think she was maybe 28 to 30-years old.

“She asked me to help her with her garden. She drove me to her house and had sex with me. It only happened once and I think I was 14 years old at the time.

“Afterwards, she told me to keep it to myself. I didn’t think much of it back then.

“I know that she also had sex with one of the other boys from Balgowan.

“I never reported it, but I told a couple of boys I was friendly with at the school”.

Mr Bauros’ also described seeing his fellow pupils do “sexual things to each other”, which he described as “vulgar”.

He added: “I knew that it was going on and I saw it happen in the dorms.

“I’m sure the staff must have known what was happening too.”

The inquiry also heard evidence from Gary, a pseudonym, who attended Balgowan in the mid 1970s.

Originally from Falkirk, he was sent to the Dundee school after spending time at Bellfield Remand Home in Dumbarton.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

Giving evidence via video link, he said he was repeatedly raped by another pupil during his time at Balgowan.

He said: “I had been there about six weeks and I had been out playing one summer’s night.

“I went inside to have a shower. I then went into my room and this guy threw me on the bed and start and started raping me.

“He was about 15 years old and I was 12.”

“Three other boys told me it was happening to them” Garry added.

“I think there was five (of us) altogether.

“It happened regularly.”

Inquiry hears of Dundee abuse

Last week, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard how former Balgowan pupils alleged there was paedophile ring in Dundee in the 1970s.

Survivors claimed they were molested at the former Dundee Industrial School for Boys before being abused and plied with drugs and alcohol at houses in the city.

Former Balgowan pupils  have also told how they were subject to brutal punishment beatings during their time at the establishment.

More from Dundee

The Evening Telegraph, No CR Number, General views of Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture shows; the Kingsway looking busy even after the announcement of a lockdown. Tuesday 23rd March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee
The Kingsway in Dundee.
Cocaine worth £1m+ seized after car stopped on Dundee's Kingsway
Letter from the Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923.
Letter from Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923 to be sold at…
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given green-light
3
Bruce Barclay
Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' whose body was found in car in Dundee
Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
New blow for Dundee's Olympia swimming pools as rust confirmed
6
Courier - Cara Forrester - Fighter Jason Paul - CR0030212 - Dundee -Picture shows: Boxer Jason Paul who has just won his first professional bare knuckle fight in Manchester. Jason is hoping his story will inspire others to take up fitness to help their mental health. Jason is pictured by graffiti designed to send his message to a wider audience by his friend Adam 19/08/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver
Taypark House and Slessor Gardens.
Council in talks with Taypark House to have Euros big-screen at Dundee's Slessor Gardens
E-scooter rider on Forfar Road, near the Kingsway junction, Dundee.
Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction
9
Arbroath Road opposite Eastern Cemetery in Dundee
Man, 37, hospitalised as police hunt for suspect in Dundee 'disturbance'