Death of woman at house in Dundee not suspicious

Several police units were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside Dundee home on Balunie Avenue after woman's death
Police on Balunie Avenue in Dundee after the woman's death. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The death of a woman in Dundee has been deemed not suspicious by police.

Emergency services were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday afternoon after a woman was found unresponsive at a house.

Locals saw six police vehicles in the area shortly after 4pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a woman found unresponsive within a property in Balunie Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

