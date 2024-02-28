Dundee Death of woman at house in Dundee not suspicious Several police units were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday. By Andrew Robson February 28 2024, 1:36pm February 28 2024, 1:36pm Share Death of woman at house in Dundee not suspicious Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4907857/balunie-avenue-death-not-suspicious/ Copy Link Police on Balunie Avenue in Dundee after the woman's death. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The death of a woman in Dundee has been deemed not suspicious by police. Emergency services were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday afternoon after a woman was found unresponsive at a house. Locals saw six police vehicles in the area shortly after 4pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a woman found unresponsive within a property in Balunie Avenue, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”