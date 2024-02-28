Death of woman at house in Dundee not suspicious

The death of a woman in Dundee has been deemed not suspicious by police.

Emergency services were called to Balunie Avenue in Douglas on Monday afternoon after a woman was found unresponsive at a house.

Locals saw six police vehicles in the area shortly after 4pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a woman found unresponsive within a property in Balunie Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”