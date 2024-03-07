List of new Asda Express stores now open across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as retailer takes over petrol sites

Supermarket giant Asda has opened several new stores in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Asda Express outlets have opened at petrol stations across the region.

It comes as Asda is converting hundreds of Co-op and EG Group sites across the UK this year.

The firm has pledged the stores will offer cheaper products than before.

Location of new Asda stores in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The following sites have opened under the Asda Express branding over the last month:

Dundee – Forfar Road (former Shell station)

– Forfar Road (former Shell station) Glenrothes – Roxburgh Road (former Shell station)

– Roxburgh Road (former Shell station) Stirling – Kerse Road (former Shell station)

Asda previously confirmed it was also opening Express stores in Birkhill and Aberfeldy.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice-president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

The new stores are stocking up to 3,000 own-brand-labelled products.

They will also include essentials such as milk, bread and on-the-go lunches.

Asda is hoping to reach 1,000 UK stores for the first time in its history.

Other changes include going cashless at its petrol station in Kirkcaldy.