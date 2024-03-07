List of new Asda Express stores now open across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as retailer takes over petrol sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

List of new Asda Express stores now open across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as retailer takes over petrol sites

The firm is transforming hundreds of Co-op and EG Group (Shell) outlets.

By Kieran Webster
The new Asda garage in Glenrothes.
An Asda garage has opened up at the former Shell garage in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Supermarket giant Asda has opened several new stores in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Asda Express outlets have opened at petrol stations across the region.

It comes as Asda is converting hundreds of Co-op and EG Group sites across the UK this year.

The firm has pledged the stores will offer cheaper products than before.

Location of new Asda stores in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The following sites have opened under the Asda Express branding over the last month:

  • Dundee – Forfar Road (former Shell station)
  • Glenrothes – Roxburgh Road (former Shell station)
  • Stirling – Kerse Road (former Shell station)

Asda previously confirmed it was also opening Express stores in Birkhill and Aberfeldy.

The Shell garage on Forfar's Dundee Road is being turned into Asda.
An Asda Express has opened at the Shell garage on Dundee’s Forfar Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice-president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

The Roxburgh Road station in Glenrothes.
The Roxburgh Road station in Glenrothes now has Asda branding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The new stores are stocking up to 3,000 own-brand-labelled products.

They will also include essentials such as milk, bread and on-the-go lunches.

Asda is hoping to reach 1,000 UK stores for the first time in its history.

Other changes include going cashless at its petrol station in Kirkcaldy.

More from Dundee

Xplore Dundee's bus tours will run for a third year
Bus firm explains why Dundee open-top tours won't visit Broughty Ferry
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sky Sports court case Picture shows; The Troll Inn. Arklay Street Dundee. Supplied by Google Date; 01/03/2024
Troll-themed Dundee pub claims partial victory in 'David and Goliath' clash with Sky
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
A sign for Camperdown Park.
Man, 70, in hospital with 'serious' injuries after assault in Dundee's Camperdown Park
A graphic advertising the Wonka night at Captain's Cabin. Image: Captain's Cabin/Instagram
Dundee pub to host 'Wonka Experience Part 2' in tribute to infamous Glasgow event
Iain Stewart at the launch of the Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club returns after 30 years
A dead rat found in the Beechwood area. Image: Supplied
'Cat-sized rats' terrorising Dundee estate
Jones was refused bail at the High Court in Edinburgh.
St Andrews man behind bars after child rape bid confession
Raymond Tait leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing later.
Dundee creep snared by 'paedophile hunters' after lewd chats with decoys
The closed RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council to extend RBS contract - despite outrage over local branch closures

Conversation