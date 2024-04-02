Five teenagers charged after young Dundee fan hit with pyrotechnic during St Johnstone clash

A 15-year-old is one of five teenagers who have been charged for using pyrotechnics during Dundee’s match against St Johnstone.

Levi Rennie was struck just millimetres from his left eye after a pyrotechnic went off shortly after kick off at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the 15-year-old male was arrested and charged following the incident.

Two 17-year-old males were also arrested and charged following other pyrotechnics being used at the game.

All three individuals will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Two other youths, aged 13 and 15, will be reported to the youth justice assessor after being charged in connection with using pyrotechnics during the match.

Young Dundee fan struck by pyrotechnic

Paramedics treated Levi, 10, on site for a facial injury.

His mum, Sherree, told The Courier that her son’s life “could have been changed in an instant” following the incident.

Levi was invited by Dundee manager Tony Docherty to watch training and spend time with players and coaches.