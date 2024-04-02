Five teenagers charged after young Dundee fan hit with pyrotechnic during St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Five teenagers charged after young Dundee fan hit with pyrotechnic during St Johnstone clash

Levi Rennie, 10, was struck by a flare just after kick off on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Five teenagers have been charged following Saturday's match
Five teenagers have been charged after using pyrotechnics at McDiarmid Park. Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock

A 15-year-old is one of five teenagers who have been charged for using pyrotechnics during Dundee’s match against St Johnstone.

Levi Rennie was struck just millimetres from his left eye after a pyrotechnic went off shortly after kick off at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Police Scotland has confirmed that the 15-year-old male was arrested and charged following the incident.

Two 17-year-old males were also arrested and charged following other pyrotechnics being used at the game.

All three individuals will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Two other youths, aged 13 and 15, will be reported to the youth justice assessor after being charged in connection with using pyrotechnics during the match.

Young Dundee fan struck by pyrotechnic

Paramedics treated Levi, 10, on site for a facial injury.

His mum, Sherree, told The Courier that her son’s life “could have been changed in an instant” following the incident.

Levi was invited by Dundee manager Tony Docherty to watch training and spend time with players and coaches.

More from Dundee

Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court
Vicki Brown hit out at the conditions at the McDonald's branch in Dundee.
Mum demands refund over 'vile' conditions at Dundee McDonald's restaurant
3
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Drive in 2023
Dundee streets with most pavement parking fines revealed as council tickets 84 vehicles in…
4
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son's horror pyro ordeal
Police at Mains Road and in Charleston after death.
Man, 43, charged after Dundee death as police make enquiries elsewhere in city
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Humza Yousaf condemns racist graffiti targeting him in Broughty Ferry near his home
43
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test
Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf appears in Broughty Ferry near first minister's home
23
Dundee Diamond cheerleaders
Dundee cheerleaders crowned champions just hours after gear was stolen
Police on Ward Road, Dundee.
Police called to Easter Monday 'street fight' near Dundee city centre