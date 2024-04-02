Dundee Five teenagers charged after young Dundee fan hit with pyrotechnic during St Johnstone clash Levi Rennie, 10, was struck by a flare just after kick off on Saturday. By Ben MacDonald April 2 2024, 8:35pm April 2 2024, 8:35pm Share Five teenagers charged after young Dundee fan hit with pyrotechnic during St Johnstone clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4938744/five-teenagers-charged-dundee-pyrotechnic/ Copy Link Five teenagers have been charged after using pyrotechnics at McDiarmid Park. Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock A 15-year-old is one of five teenagers who have been charged for using pyrotechnics during Dundee’s match against St Johnstone. Levi Rennie was struck just millimetres from his left eye after a pyrotechnic went off shortly after kick off at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Police Scotland has confirmed that the 15-year-old male was arrested and charged following the incident. Two 17-year-old males were also arrested and charged following other pyrotechnics being used at the game. All three individuals will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Two other youths, aged 13 and 15, will be reported to the youth justice assessor after being charged in connection with using pyrotechnics during the match. Young Dundee fan struck by pyrotechnic Paramedics treated Levi, 10, on site for a facial injury. His mum, Sherree, told The Courier that her son’s life “could have been changed in an instant” following the incident. Levi was invited by Dundee manager Tony Docherty to watch training and spend time with players and coaches.