Emergency services attend Dundee street after flat fire

Fire appliances, police and an ambulance are currently in attendance at Earn Crescent.

By Ben MacDonald
Fire crews attend the flat
A flat on Earn Crescent has caught fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Fire crew members remain at a property in Dundee after a flat caught fire.

Police, fire crews and an ambulance arrived at Earn Crescent, next to The Bayview bar just before 6pm on Thursday.

Damage could be seen to windows on the second and third floors of the building.

There has been no confirmation of any injuries.

Damage can be seen to a number of windows. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A fireman prepares apparatus. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police and ambulance crew members were at the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.41pm regarding a fire at Earn Crescent.

“Three crews, plus a height appliance were in attendance.

“A stop message was put out at 6.52pm, but we still have one appliance at the scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow

 

