Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens

The city could be hit with some showers before the sides meet on Wednesday.

By James Simpson
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office

Dundee could be hit with some showers ahead of Dundee FC’s controversial clash with Rangers at Dens Park.

The game has been given the green light to take place at the Dark Blues’ home after the match was twice postponed due to the condition of the pitch.

Dens Park passed a pitch inspection on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office forecast for Dundee shows the city should stay mainly dry in the hours leading up to the game with periods of sunshine.

Showers possible ahead of Dundee v Rangers game

However, there is also the prospect of some showers hitting Dundee between now and kick-off.

A rainfall map from the Met Office shows a series of rain showers travelling through Tayside on Wednesday.

The Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife on Wednesday says: “Scattered showers Wednesday morning, some of these heavy.

Dens Park
The game is set to go ahead at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“A few light showers continuing during the afternoon with good sunny spells.

“Chilly northwesterly winds, falling light later. Maximum temperature 10°C.”

The SPFL had put in place a contingency for the game to be played at McDiarmid Park in Perth, had Dens failed to pass Tuesday’s inspection.

Dundee FC will face a disciplinary hearing into the number of call-offs at Dens Park this season.

