New Bishop of Dunkeld announced as Canon Andrew McKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Bishop of Dunkeld announced as Canon Andrew McKenzie

The announcement comes a little over a month after the death of Father Martin Chambers, who was due to be ordained as the Bishop of Dunkeld on April 27.

By Laura Devlin
Canon Andrew McKenzie. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.
Canon Andrew McKenzie. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.

Canon Andrew McKenzie has been nominated as the new Bishop of Dunkeld by Pope Francis.

The priest, who is currently at the Archdiocese of Glasgow, will succeed Bishop Stephen Robson, who served in the post from 2013 to 2022.

Canon McKenzie’s nomination comes a little over a month after the death of Father Martin Chambers, who was due to be ordained as the Bishop of Dunkeld on April 27.

A priest of the Diocese of Galloway, the 59-year-old died in his sleep on April 9.

Father Martin Chambers died suddenly in April. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.

Among those who welcomed the announcement of Canon McKenzie’s nomination was First Minister John Swinney.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “News that will bring much joy for the Diocese of Dunkeld. Welcome Bishop Elect Andrew.”

Diocese of Dunkeld Administrator Fr. Kevin Golden added: “The priests, religious and lay people of the Diocese of Dunkeld assure Bishop-Elect Andrew of a very warm welcome, and we promise him our prayers and our loyalty.

“We look forward to his leadership and his shepherding of the flock in this Diocese.

“We renew our thanks for the Episcopal ministry of our Bishop Emeritus Stephen Robson, and we do not forget Father Martin Chambers, for whose eternal rest, we pray.”

Bishop Stephen Robson retired in 2022.. Image: Catholic Parliamentary Office.

The new Bishop holds a degree from St John’s University in Minnesota and has worked as national director of Priests for Scotland and with the National Liturgy Commission.

In October last year, he led the funeral service of Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The service, which was held St Andrew’s Cathedral in Glasgow at was attended by stars across the footballing world including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

More from Dundee

Caravans at the site opposite the Apex Hotel.
Council takes legal action against encampment at empty Dundee Waterfront site
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs. Image: Alastair More
The View singer Kyle Falconer 'to spend year travelling world with family' after leaving…
Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
Bert Stewart and his beloved Chihuhua.
£1k reward to reunite Dundee pensioner with pet dog
Canon Andrew McKenzie. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.
'I've lost 4st and bled since giving birth - call from Ninewells has now…
DPD van
Dundee man chased DPD driver round van with Stanley knife
Steven Mackie, left, saved team-mate Chris Wright thanks to CPR and a defibrillator.
Dundee man saved by five-a-side team-mate's defibrillator training
Darren Hogg
Ex-para's weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage
Queen Anne cruise ship arrives in the Forth
On board Cunard's new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today
6
Canon Andrew McKenzie. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.
Dundee woman fears returning home as car targeted nine times in five months by…

Conversation