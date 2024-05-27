New Bishop of Dunkeld announced as Canon Andrew McKenzie

Canon Andrew McKenzie has been nominated as the new Bishop of Dunkeld by Pope Francis.

The priest, who is currently at the Archdiocese of Glasgow, will succeed Bishop Stephen Robson, who served in the post from 2013 to 2022.

Canon McKenzie’s nomination comes a little over a month after the death of Father Martin Chambers, who was due to be ordained as the Bishop of Dunkeld on April 27.

A priest of the Diocese of Galloway, the 59-year-old died in his sleep on April 9.

Among those who welcomed the announcement of Canon McKenzie’s nomination was First Minister John Swinney.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “News that will bring much joy for the Diocese of Dunkeld. Welcome Bishop Elect Andrew.”

Diocese of Dunkeld Administrator Fr. Kevin Golden added: “The priests, religious and lay people of the Diocese of Dunkeld assure Bishop-Elect Andrew of a very warm welcome, and we promise him our prayers and our loyalty.

“We look forward to his leadership and his shepherding of the flock in this Diocese.

“We renew our thanks for the Episcopal ministry of our Bishop Emeritus Stephen Robson, and we do not forget Father Martin Chambers, for whose eternal rest, we pray.”

The new Bishop holds a degree from St John’s University in Minnesota and has worked as national director of Priests for Scotland and with the National Liturgy Commission.

In October last year, he led the funeral service of Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The service, which was held St Andrew’s Cathedral in Glasgow at was attended by stars across the footballing world including David Beckham and Gary Neville.