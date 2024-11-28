Dundee city centre: Has the Low Emission Zone impacted vacancy rates?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee
Dundee

Dundee city centre: Has the Low Emission Zone impacted vacancy rates?

We've been tracking high street vacancy rates since last June. Has the Low Emission Zone had any impact? Lesley-Anne Kelly
Lesley-Anne Kelly
Reform Street in Dundee.
Reform Street in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Courier’s data journalism team has been monitoring vacancy rates of Dundee retail spaces across 11 key high street areas, as well as the Overgate and Wellgate shopping centres.

We track the ebb and flow of shops in Dundee city centre, updating our data whenever changes occur. Once a quarter, we hit the streets to verify the numbers on the ground.

Our fifth census is now complete—so, what’s the story behind the numbers?

  • Since we began tracking the data in June 2023, the overall vacancy rate across the areas we track has increased by 4.3 percentage points. The current overall vacancy rate sits at 19.3%
  • The shopping centres tell a different tale with vacancy levels at the Overgate falling by 1.5 percentage points, and the Wellgate vacancy falling by an impressive 15.4 percentage points. The current overall vacancy rate sits at 22.7%.
  • We also analysed data on how the vacancy rates compared to pre-LEZ (Low Emission Zone) levels. Whilst the data doesn’t show a conclusive picture it does show that the one street we track that is not included in the zone (Perth Road) was the only street to see a decrease in empty units since the enforcement of the scheme began.

The picture today

Our high street tracker monitors units across 11 key high street areas – Castle Street, Commercial Street, Crichton Street, Exchange Street, High Street (including the City Square area), Murraygate, Nethergate, Perth Road, Reform Street, Whitehall Street and Reform Street.

Whereas our shopping centre tracker looks at units in both the Overgate and the Wellgate.

Commercial Street is currently our most vacant high street at 35.9%. This is the highest level since February of this year.

The former Toymaster on Commercial Street has been vacant for six years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Union Street remains the most occupied street of the 11 we track at 3.8%.

Low occupancy zone?

Enforcement for the Low Emission Zone began in Dundee on May 30.

Nine of the streets we track are included in the zone.

Nethergate is partially included.

And the Perth Road is not within the Low Emission Zone.

We looked at data from just prior to the enforcement date and compared it to the present day.

Across all of the streets we track the vacancy rate has increased by 1.6 percentage points in that time, continuing a trend that had already been climbing steadily before May.

Of the streets fully enclosed within the LEZ, five showed no change in vacancy rates, while three experienced increases. The partially included Nethergate also saw a rise in empty units.

Perth Road. Image: Google Street View

The only street to have shown an improvement in vacancy levels in that time is the Perth Road, which is fully excluded from the zone.

Eateries are unbeaten

Food and drink establishments remain the largest proportion of our high streets at 37.2%. This is up from 35.3% at the time of our last census.

Shopping comes in a close second at 29.4%.

What about shopping centres?

Occupancy levels at both of the main shopping centres in Dundee have increased since we began monitoring the data.

At the start of the project in June 2023, the Overgate sat with a vacancy rate of 12%. This has now decreased to 10.5%.

The Wellgate has seen really promising growth. Starting out with more than half of their units lying empty (55.8%), this has fallen 15.4 percentage points to 40.4%.

What’s changed?

We’ve seen the following significant closures since our last reporting:

There were multiple positive moves as well. Popular Perth Road Indian restaurant Dil Se reopened under new management in mid September after a closure of more than a year.

Two New York style pizza restaurants recently opened on Perth Road. NYPD Pizza took up the unit vacated by Bangkok Thai and Slice n Eazy now occupies the former Little Green Larder unit.

Forrest Alexander (left) and Dale Whyte outside NYPD on Perth Road.
Forrest Alexander (left) and Dale Whyte outside NYPD on Perth Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The large unit previously occupied by Mediterranean restaurant Antalia underwent an extensive refurbishment and re-opened as Dundee’s first Pret a Manger.

Coming soon

We don’t make changes to our data based on planning applications or building works – we only update the information once a fully functioning business is operating in the unit. However we do keep an eye on upcoming changes.

Spanish fashion retailer Mango have confirmed plans to move into the former Frankies and Benny’s unit in the Overgate in 2025.

Plans are also underway for a transformation of the former Mecca Bingo into an entertainment venue, due to open in the next month.

What does the council say?

Dundee City Council leader Councillor Mark Flynn said: “The recent emergence of exciting proposals for Dundee City Centre gives me increased optimism for the future.

“Announcement of the LiveHouse venue along with Dundee & Angus College’s launch of plans to build a campus at the Wellgate Centre have the potential to bring significant investment into the city centre.

“We look forward to seeing how these develop going forward.

“Different, creative thinking about how we use buildings and spaces is at the heart of our 30-year masterplan to reinvent central Dundee.

“The council is working alongside a range of partners to secure improvements for the city centre to make it a vibrant location for locals and visitors alike.”

Methodology

The project conducted an initial in-person census at the start in May and June of 2023. We then conducted further censuses in October 2023, February 2024, June 2024, and this most recent census in the last month.

As well as these on foot censuses we also update the data whenever our reporters file stories on changes to units. The data is always accurate based on the best available information we have.

We need your help!

The Courier data team collects all the data manually in our high street and shopping centre trackers. The data is continuously updated whenever we notice any changes but it’s possible we may miss something.

We appreciate all the support we’ve received for our trackers so far. We would really appreciate it if you would like to help us keep it up to date.

If you notice any openings or closures, please inform us using the form below. You can also provide more accurate information on unit closing dates or the previous business occupying a unit through the same form.

 

 

More from Dundee

Jamie Daniels in his Dundee flat where water regularly pours in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee student left with water pouring through ceiling and mushrooms growing inside flat
Police car
Driver led 70mph city chase then told police 'you are s**t drivers'
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee primary school closure plans still on as new consultation dates revealed
The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure recommendation branded 'disgraceful'
5
Dundee University - University House, Perth Road
Dundee university bosses cancel festive 'end-of-year celebration' amid financial crisis
5
Luxury Nails Dundee opened on Monday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
New nail bar opens in former Dundee city centre health shop
Jonathan Wales, Encrochat phone
Dundee gangster jailed after 'serious organised crime' drugs racket smashed
Rolling road closures will be in place for the Dundee Hooley parade. Image: Alan Richardson
Full list of city centre road closures for Dundee Hooley
The procession in 2023.
Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew's Day celebrations
Phillip Brierley
Married church elder from Dundee sentenced for secret relationship with schoolgirl in Perthshire

Conversation