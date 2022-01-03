Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Two people remain in hospital after horror Kirkcaldy roundabout crash

By Amie Flett
January 3 2022, 8.23am Updated: January 3 2022, 8.44am
Images of the scene show the car on its side in the middle of the roundabout in Kirkcaldy.
Images of the scene show the car on its side in the middle of the roundabout in Kirkcaldy.

Two people remain in hospital after a horror crash saw a car career on to a Kirkcaldy roundabout on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency services were called to St Clair Street, near its junction with Dysart Road, just before 6am on Friday following the collision.

Images from the scene show the vehicle on its side in the middle of the roundabout.

Officers are appealing for information following a crash on New Year’s Eve.

A 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are still being treated at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The road was closed throughout the morning of December 31 until 2.30pm as police carried out investigations.

Officers say the black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling north east on the A921 along Nether Street roundabout junction at around 5.45am before it crashed into trees on the roundabout.

Police searching for information

Constable Mike Rodgers said:  “We need to establish the full circumstances of how this collision occurred.

“I would ask anyone who was there at the time to get in touch with us.

“Gathering as much information as possible is vital as we seek to establish what has happened.

The road was closed for several hours as officers carried out investigations into the crash.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dash cams or recording devices, to please check the footage as it could assist officers in the investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0491 of 31 December, 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier