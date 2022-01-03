Two people remain in hospital after horror Kirkcaldy roundabout crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two people remain in hospital after a horror crash saw a car career on to a Kirkcaldy roundabout on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency services were called to St Clair Street, near its junction with Dysart Road, just before 6am on Friday following the collision.

Images from the scene show the vehicle on its side in the middle of the roundabout.

A 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are still being treated at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The road was closed throughout the morning of December 31 until 2.30pm as police carried out investigations.

Officers say the black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling north east on the A921 along Nether Street roundabout junction at around 5.45am before it crashed into trees on the roundabout.

Police searching for information

Constable Mike Rodgers said: “We need to establish the full circumstances of how this collision occurred.

“I would ask anyone who was there at the time to get in touch with us.

“Gathering as much information as possible is vital as we seek to establish what has happened.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dash cams or recording devices, to please check the footage as it could assist officers in the investigation.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0491 of 31 December, 2021.