Firefighters called to Burntisland over ‘hazardous material’ at dentists’ surgery By Matteo Bell and Neil Henderson February 3 2022, 11.36am Updated: February 3 2022, 4.00pm Some firefighters are in hazmat suits. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters wearing protective suits were called to a dentists’ surgery in Burntisland after a call about potentially hazardous material. Three crews were called to Sommerville Street at around 8.30am on Thursday. The road was closed while the incident was dealt with. Firefighters on the street. It is understood the alarm was raised due to a strong smell of ammonia coming from the building. A fridge was then removed from the property and was cordoned off in a nearby park by crews wearing hazmat suits. Police were called to the area to assist firefighters. The road was sealed off. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.30am this morning about hazardous material at a dentists’ surgery on Somerville Street in Burntisland. “Three engines and a special resource were mobilised. “There was no wider threat to the public. A stop call was received at 11.30am.” BREAKING: Fire crews tackling house blaze in Lochgelly Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Roof collapses as Lochgelly home gutted by fire Dundee school pupils threatened with criminal action over ‘malicious’ fire alarms Commercial Street: Busy Dundee road closed as strong winds dislodge aerial Car flips on its side in Dundee crash