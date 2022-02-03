Firefighters called to Burntisland over ‘hazardous material’ at dentists’ surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters wearing protective suits were called to a dentists’ surgery in Burntisland after a call about potentially hazardous material.

Three crews were called to Sommerville Street at around 8.30am on Thursday.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

It is understood the alarm was raised due to a strong smell of ammonia coming from the building.

A fridge was then removed from the property and was cordoned off in a nearby park by crews wearing hazmat suits.

Police were called to the area to assist firefighters.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.30am this morning about hazardous material at a dentists’ surgery on Somerville Street in Burntisland.

“Three engines and a special resource were mobilised.

“There was no wider threat to the public. A stop call was received at 11.30am.”