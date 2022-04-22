Man, 42, charged after disturbance on Dunfermline street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 42-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance on a Dunfermline street.

Police were called to Arthur Street in the Headwell area of the town at around 11am on Friday.

Witnesses reported seeing the road blocked in both directions by two police vans close to Headwell Bowing Club.

The road remained closed for about 30 minutes as officers dealt with the incident.

Man reported to prosecutors

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Arthur Street, Dunfermline around 11am on Friday to a report of a disturbance.

“A 42-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

In March at least 10 vehicles were vandalised on the same street, sparking a police investigation.