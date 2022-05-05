Reality TV star Katie Price returns to Fife for £80 make-up masterclass By Matteo Bell May 5 2022, 5.49pm Updated: May 5 2022, 6.03pm Katie Price will be in Dunfermline on Friday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reality TV star and model Katie Price will return to Fife this week to teach a make-up class. The media personality will host her masterclass at Glam Candy in Dunfermline on Friday. It comes after she previously visited the make-up and creative college last year. Anyone keen to pick up tips from the star will have to cough up £80 for the 90-minute seminar. Goodie bag and Q&A Those who attend will have the chance to meet the I’m A Celebrity contestant and her personal make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd in person. Katie Price on I’m A Celebrity. They will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A, and will be given a goodie bag worth £20. The event runs from 2pm until 3.30pm and is one of a mini-tour of Scotland, with classes being held in Falkirk, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Tickets are available at katiepricemerch.com/collections/tickets Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Meet the Fife make-up artist aiming to build teen confidence through academy Katie Price to hold make-up ‘masterclass’ in Dunfermline next month