Reality TV star Katie Price returns to Fife for £80 make-up masterclass

Reality TV star and model Katie Price will return to Fife this week to teach a make-up class.

The media personality will host her masterclass at Glam Candy in Dunfermline on Friday.

It comes after she previously visited the make-up and creative college last year.

Anyone keen to pick up tips from the star will have to cough up £80 for the 90-minute seminar.

Goodie bag and Q&A

Those who attend will have the chance to meet the I’m A Celebrity contestant and her personal make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd in person.

They will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A, and will be given a goodie bag worth £20.

The event runs from 2pm until 3.30pm and is one of a mini-tour of Scotland, with classes being held in Falkirk, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tickets are available at katiepricemerch.com/collections/tickets