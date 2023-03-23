Fife Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour Two crews were despatched after fire broke out just after 7pm. By Lindsey Hamilton March 23 2023, 8.53pm Share Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4249057/fire-fighters-battle-huge-field-fire-at-preston-island/ Copy Link Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters fought for more than an hour after a large open blaze broke out on Preston Island in Fife on Wednesday evening. The fire in a field on the island at Valleyfield could be seen from miles around. It was reported just after 7pm. Back-up requested A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a report of a field on fire at Preston Island, Valleyfield at 7.09pm. "We sent one appliance from Dunfermline. "Crew requested backup and a second appliance was sent from Dunfermline." The spokesman added: "The fire has been brought under control and we received the stop call at 8.22pm. "One appliance remained at the scene for a short time after that before being returned to Dunfermline station. Preston Island is a former artificial island in the Firth of Forth. The reclaimed land was once used for salt production, using local coal. 