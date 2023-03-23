Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters fought for more than an hour after a large open blaze broke out on Preston Island in Fife on Wednesday evening.

The fire in a field on the island at Valleyfield could be seen from miles around.

It was reported just after 7pm.

Back-up requested

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a field on fire at Preston Island, Valleyfield at 7.09pm.

“We sent one appliance from Dunfermline.

“Crew requested backup and a second appliance was sent from Dunfermline.”

The spokesman added: “The fire has been brought under control and we received the stop call at 8.22pm.

“One appliance remained at the scene for a short time after that before being returned to Dunfermline station.

Preston Island is a former artificial island in the Firth of Forth.

The reclaimed land was once used for salt production, using local coal.