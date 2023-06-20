‘Like the Godfather’: Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before deliberate fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Like the Godfather’: Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before deliberate fire

Some villagers believe it was a reference to The Godfather, where a horse's head is left in a character's bed as a sign of intimidation.

By Claire Warrender
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife councillor claims residents of a fishing village are living in fear after a string of deliberate fires and a “Godfather-style threat”.

A dead deer was dumped in the doorway of West Wemyss Boat Club the night before the building was set alight in May.

The charred remains of the West Wemyss Boat Club building following a fire last month.
The charred remains of the West Wemyss Boat Club building following a fire last month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And some villagers believe it was a reference to the Francis Ford Coppola blockbuster The Godfather, starring Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, where a horse’s head is left in a character’s bed as a sign of intimidation.

The fire at the harbourside club is one of four in the small community in the past three weeks.

And it’s the second at the club itself in just over a year.

A derelict doocot just yards from the harbour has also been hit three times since the start of the month.

The old doocot was also hit by fire.
The old doocot was also hit by fire and the roof destroyed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Labour councillor Tom Adams, who lives in the village, says people are convinced the incidents are part of a targeted vendetta.

He said: “We don’t have a clue who’s behind this.

“But we think there’s been a falling out involving fishermen from outwith West Wemyss.”

Fears West Wemyss fishing boats will be next

Mr Adams added: “The boat club was burned down last year and it’s now been wrecked again.

“The doocot borders the old Wemyss Chapel Garden and is really, really old. It’s now ruined.

Mr Adams in front of the burnt-out doocot.
Mr Adams in front of the burnt-out doocot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We don’t know what’s going on but the villagers are living in fear.

“Boat club members are particularly worried and everyone is wondering if the boats will be next.

“There’s also a whole host of derelict buildings in the area, including the old Belvedere Hotel.

“If one of them goes up, we could have a disaster on our hands.”

Dead deer compared to The Godfather

Mr Adams said the dead deer appeared in the doorway of the boathouse the night before it burned down for the second time.

“It wasn’t just dumped. It was a road kill and it was left in a sitting position with its head up,” he said.

“The whole village is talking about it.

“They’re all coming up with the same theory. They’re likening it to The Godfather and saying there’s definitely a vendetta against the club.”

Inside the boat house after the latest fire.
Inside the boat house after the latest fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

West Wemyss has a population of less than 250 and many of the people who live there are elderly.

And it hit the headlines at the start of the 2020 lockdown when someone erected a huge banner with the words: “Visitors f*** off #stay home, corona free”.

Police are aware of the recent fires and are investigating.

Regarding the latest blaze, a spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Tuesday June 13, we were made aware of a fire in a derelict building in Chapel Gardens, West Wemyss.

“It was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“It is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

