Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash in Ballingry, Fife

A man has been taken to hospital after a car and a motorbike crashed in Fife on Friday.

The incident happened in Benarty Square, Ballingry on Friday.

Police have not given details about who was taken to hospital however, it is understood that it was the biker..

The condition of the man is also not known.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.

Man taken to hospital for treatment

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Friday we were called to a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike on Benarty Square in Ballingry.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed and re-opened around midnight.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a report about a crash involving a car and motorbike in Benarty Square in Ballingry.

“Two fire appliances attended.”