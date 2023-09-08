Dunfermline fire station height appliance out of action a day after Kirkcaldy’s is removed

Fire crews have been left “thinly stretched” with Dunfermline’s height appliance out of action tonight, a day after the Kirkcaldy vehicle was removed.

A new high reach vehicle moved to the city this week cannot be used yet as firefighters are still being trained on it.

And there are not enough qualified staff available overnight to operate the appliance already based in Dunfermline.

This means Fife is sharing a height appliance with several other regions, including Edinburgh, Falkirk, Stirling, Clackmannanshire, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) insists fire cover will be maintained with resources “strategically deployed”.

And every emergency will be attended.

But Fire Brigade Union Scottish Regional Chair Gus Sproul described the situation as really bleak, particularly in light of two fires at the former Kitty’s nightclub.

Fire service is ‘crossing their fingers’

He said: “I think the recent spate of large scale fires in Fife should have senior management of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Government seriously concerned.

“I think they’re just crossing their fingers tonight.”

Mr Sproul added: “We’re going to get to a point where it will take up to 40 minutes to get to a job.

“That could mean the difference between a small fire in a kitchen and a full house fire.

“We’ve been trying to say this would be the impact for a long time now.

“If there are two concurrent incidents anywhere in the east of Scotland, the service will be stretched really thin.”

Fife height appliance situation ‘not acceptable under any circumstances’

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said the Fife position was completely unacceptable.

“If anything goes wrong then there will be a lot to answer for,” he said.

“I’ll certainly be writing to the minister pointing out this situation.

“It’s not acceptable under any circumstances.”

Until this week there were two height appliances based in Fife.

They can be used to rescue people and also to tackle large fires from above.

However, the Kirkcaldy one was removed on Thursday as the fire service strives to meet an £11 million budget shortfall.

The second appliances in Methil and Glenrothes have also been temporarily withdrawn.

Fire service says cover maintained in Fife

The SFRS insists public and firefighter safety are its top priorities.

And it says the cuts are based on robust data that shows how busy each appliance is and the incidents they attend.

Area Commander Kenny Barbour is the senior officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire, and Fife.

He said: “Fire cover will be maintained in Fife – including the support of a high reach appliance.

“As a national service, we are able to strategically deploy our resources when and where they are required.

“We systematically review our crewing levels daily so that every emergency is attended.”