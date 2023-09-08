Dunfermline fire station height appliance out of action a day after Kirkcaldy’s is removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline fire station height appliance out of action a day after Kirkcaldy’s is removed

The fire service insists every emergency will be attended tonight but unions warn crews are thinly stretched.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline height appliance at the Kitty's fire in Kirkcaldy
The Dunfermline height appliance in action at the Kitty's fire on Wednesday.

Fire crews have been left “thinly stretched” with Dunfermline’s height appliance out of action tonight, a day after the Kirkcaldy vehicle was removed.

A new high reach vehicle moved to the city this week cannot be used yet as firefighters are still being trained on it.

And there are not enough qualified staff available overnight to operate the appliance already based in Dunfermline.

A height appliance at a recent fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

This means Fife is sharing a height appliance with several other regions, including Edinburgh, Falkirk, Stirling, Clackmannanshire, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) insists fire cover will be maintained with resources “strategically deployed”.

And every emergency will be attended.

But Fire Brigade Union Scottish Regional Chair Gus Sproul described the situation as really bleak, particularly in light of two fires at the former Kitty’s nightclub.

Fire service is ‘crossing their fingers’

He said: “I think the recent spate of large scale fires in Fife should have senior management of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Government seriously concerned.

“I think they’re just crossing their fingers tonight.”

Mr Sproul added: “We’re going to get to a point where it will take up to 40 minutes to get to a job.

“That could mean the difference between a small fire in a kitchen and a full house fire.

“We’ve been trying to say this would be the impact for a long time now.

“If there are two concurrent incidents anywhere in the east of Scotland, the service will be stretched really thin.”

Fife height appliance situation ‘not acceptable under any circumstances’

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said the Fife position was completely unacceptable.

“If anything goes wrong then there will be a lot to answer for,” he said.

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley calls for public support.
Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley is worried about fire service cuts. Image: David Wardle.

“I’ll certainly be writing to the minister pointing out this situation.

“It’s not acceptable under any circumstances.”

Until this week there were two height appliances based in Fife.

They can be used to rescue people and also to tackle large fires from above.

However, the Kirkcaldy one was removed on Thursday as the fire service strives to meet an £11 million budget shortfall.

The second appliances in Methil and Glenrothes have also been temporarily withdrawn.

Fire service says cover maintained in Fife

The SFRS insists public and firefighter safety are its top priorities.

And it says the cuts are based on robust data that shows how busy each appliance is and the incidents they attend.

Area Commander Kenny Barbour is the senior officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire, and Fife.

He said: “Fire cover will be maintained in Fife – including the support of a high reach appliance.

“As a national service, we are able to strategically deploy our resources when and where they are required.

“We systematically review our crewing levels daily so that every emergency is attended.”

