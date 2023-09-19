New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes

The application comes after customers queued for 18 hours at the opening of the first Scottish Popeyes restaurant this week.

By Ben MacDonald
A Popeyes sign
Popeyes could still be coming to Glenrothes. Image: Shutterstock

Fresh plans have emerged for Popeyes and Costa Coffee outlets in Glenrothes.

Stirling-based firm Bluewater (Glenrothes 1) Ltd has lodged proposals for drive-thru outlets along with electric vehicle chargers on land next to the Travelodge at Bankhead.

If approved, the outlets would join the BP filling station, McDonald’s and Beijing Banquet at the site.

Bluewater bought the land in 2010 but it has been empty since.

Costa drive-thru
A Costa Coffee drive-thru similar to the one proposed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Initial plans submitted by Bluewater to open the Popeyes and Costa Coffee outlets in Glenrothes were withdrawn in May.

It came amid concerns over contamination issues, while national planning documents also hinted at a more restrictive approach to new out-of-town retail developments.

A new application has been submitted to Fife Council, which aims to address the concerns.

It says the proposals would create up to 49 jobs.

What is Popeyes?

Established in New Orleans in the 1970s, Popeyes offers a range of fried chicken dishes.

There are more than 3,000 branches in the world, 25 of which are in the UK.

Scotland’s first Popeyes outlet opened near Glasgow this week.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours for the Barrhead Popeyes store to open – which the company said was a record.

