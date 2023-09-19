New plans emerge for Popeyes and Costa Coffee in Glenrothes

Fresh plans have emerged for Popeyes and Costa Coffee outlets in Glenrothes.

Stirling-based firm Bluewater (Glenrothes 1) Ltd has lodged proposals for drive-thru outlets along with electric vehicle chargers on land next to the Travelodge at Bankhead.

If approved, the outlets would join the BP filling station, McDonald’s and Beijing Banquet at the site.

Bluewater bought the land in 2010 but it has been empty since.

Initial plans submitted by Bluewater to open the Popeyes and Costa Coffee outlets in Glenrothes were withdrawn in May.

It came amid concerns over contamination issues, while national planning documents also hinted at a more restrictive approach to new out-of-town retail developments.

A new application has been submitted to Fife Council, which aims to address the concerns.

It says the proposals would create up to 49 jobs.

What is Popeyes?

Established in New Orleans in the 1970s, Popeyes offers a range of fried chicken dishes.

There are more than 3,000 branches in the world, 25 of which are in the UK.

Scotland’s first Popeyes outlet opened near Glasgow this week.

Customers queued for more than 18 hours for the Barrhead Popeyes store to open – which the company said was a record.