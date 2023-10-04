Fife dad dies months after falling ill on Tenerife holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dad dies months after falling ill on Tenerife holiday

The partner of Lukas Nedza, 26, from Glenrothes, has paid a heartfelt tribute to "the best fiance, daddy, brother, uncle, son, grandson and friend".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lukas Nedza, from Glenrothes, who died after taking unwell in Tenerfie, with partner Ellis Campbell and daughter Dominika
Lukas Nedza with partner Ellis Campbell and daughter Dominika. Image: Ellis Campbell

Fife dad Lukas Nedza has died months after falling ill while on holiday in Tenerife.

Lukas, 26, from Glenrothes, was placed in a coma after contracting a mystery illness on a family break in May.

It was his first holiday with partner Ellis Campbell and daughter Dominika, who was just 11 months old at the time.

Ellis has now shared the devastating news that Lukas has died as a result of his illness.

‘The day I never wanted to come’ as Glenrothes dad Lukas Nedza dies aged 26

Posting on Facebook, Ellis said: “The post I never wanted to come, the day I never wanted to come.

“Sadly today our Lukas, the best fiance, daddy, brother, uncle, son, grandson and friend was taken from the world. A part of me is missing.

“Family were by his side till the last second but now he’s not suffering and he’s at peace.

“He fought well and hard for a long time but today the angels took him to a better place.

“Lukas, you will be forever 26 – in all of our hearts forever. Until we meet again my darling. Rest in peace.”

Lukas Nedza, from Glenrothes, pictured with his birthday cake, who died after taking unwell in Tenerife
Lukas Nedza was just 26 years old. Image: Ellis Campbell/Facebook.

Ellis also shared a note she had written for Lukas, in which she said: “I love you every day and the past four years, you showed me what it was like to be loved.

“Thanks for life you gave me.

“I promise to look after our two beautiful girls forever and they’ll always know how much of an amazing daddy you are.”

It is signed from Ellis, Dominika and Dakota.

The note shared by Ellis Campbell, partner of Glenrothes dad Lukas Nedza, after he died following an illness in Tenerife
The note shared by Lukas’s partner, Ellis, on social media. Image: Ellis Campbell/Facebook.

Speaking in May, Ellis told how Lukas had been placed on a ventilator in the Candelaria hospital on the Spanish island after taking unwell just a day into their break.

She said at the time: “We came here on May 14 and the next day Lukas took ill.

“We were sitting down having dinner and he started to get severe confusion, didn’t have a clue where he was or what was going on.

Partner told of holiday ‘nightmare’ after Glenrothes dad fell ill

“We got a doctor out to the hotel and he then got took to the hospital, where he had a massive seizure.”

She added: “Every day is a waiting game, we don’t know if we could be here for months.

“It’s like a nightmare, you don’t think something like this would ever happen to you.”

Ellis said that Lukas had been suffering from an abscess in his mouth and a sore head a few weeks before their holiday but that doctors had struggled to find out what was wrong with him.

Thousands of pounds were later raised to support Lukas and his family.

Lukas Nedza, who has died after taking unwell in Tenerife, with partner Ellis Campbell.
Lukas and Ellis. Image: Ellis Campbell

Since sharing the news of Lukas’s passing, hundreds of people have expressed their condolences on Facebook.

One wrote: “I have been a silent watcher and have thought of you all every day.

“Stay strong, you have got this, and remember Lukas will always be with you and living through the wee ones.”

Another said: “Thinking of you and the family at this very hard time Ellis, he will be watching over you and the girls all the time, being a very proud daddy.”

