Fife dad dies months after falling ill on Tenerife holiday

Fife dad Lukas Nedza has died months after falling ill while on holiday in Tenerife.

Lukas, 26, from Glenrothes, was placed in a coma after contracting a mystery illness on a family break in May.

It was his first holiday with partner Ellis Campbell and daughter Dominika, who was just 11 months old at the time.

Ellis has now shared the devastating news that Lukas has died as a result of his illness.

Posting on Facebook, Ellis said: “The post I never wanted to come, the day I never wanted to come.

“Sadly today our Lukas, the best fiance, daddy, brother, uncle, son, grandson and friend was taken from the world. A part of me is missing.

“Family were by his side till the last second but now he’s not suffering and he’s at peace.

“He fought well and hard for a long time but today the angels took him to a better place.

“Lukas, you will be forever 26 – in all of our hearts forever. Until we meet again my darling. Rest in peace.”

Ellis also shared a note she had written for Lukas, in which she said: “I love you every day and the past four years, you showed me what it was like to be loved.

“Thanks for life you gave me.

“I promise to look after our two beautiful girls forever and they’ll always know how much of an amazing daddy you are.”

It is signed from Ellis, Dominika and Dakota.

Speaking in May, Ellis told how Lukas had been placed on a ventilator in the Candelaria hospital on the Spanish island after taking unwell just a day into their break.

She said at the time: “We came here on May 14 and the next day Lukas took ill.

“We were sitting down having dinner and he started to get severe confusion, didn’t have a clue where he was or what was going on.

“We got a doctor out to the hotel and he then got took to the hospital, where he had a massive seizure.”

She added: “Every day is a waiting game, we don’t know if we could be here for months.

“It’s like a nightmare, you don’t think something like this would ever happen to you.”

Ellis said that Lukas had been suffering from an abscess in his mouth and a sore head a few weeks before their holiday but that doctors had struggled to find out what was wrong with him.

Thousands of pounds were later raised to support Lukas and his family.

Since sharing the news of Lukas’s passing, hundreds of people have expressed their condolences on Facebook.

One wrote: “I have been a silent watcher and have thought of you all every day.

“Stay strong, you have got this, and remember Lukas will always be with you and living through the wee ones.”

Another said: “Thinking of you and the family at this very hard time Ellis, he will be watching over you and the girls all the time, being a very proud daddy.”